3-year-old state-bred fillies set to be center stage today

HOT SPRINGS -- A parade of frontrunners figure to highlight at least the early going of today's $150,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies bred in Arkansas at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Post time for the Rainbow Miss, the seventh of 10 races at Oaklawn, has a scheduled post of 4:04 p.m.

Jockey Jon Court is set to ride the 5-2 morning-line favorite One Way or Another, a daughter of Street Strategy and maternal granddaughter of Midnight Lute trained by Randy Morse.

Court has not yet raced on One Way or Another.

"[Court is] riding awfully good, and he's been around, you know?" Morse said. "It's pretty amazing at his age to still be riding the way he does."

Court, 61, is in his 47th season as a thoroughbred jockey.

One Way or Another, owned by D D Stables, won her first career start, a 6-furlong maiden attempt at Oaklawn on Feb. 11. She led an open field through the first five of six furlongs in her second race but finished third, behind the winning favorite One Ten Stadium.

One Ten Stadium is the morning-line favorite in $150,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred horses, which is also on today's card.

"There wasn't anywhere else to run a filly," Morse said. "She hadn't run in a long time. With these Arkansas-breds, you're pretty limited to where you get to run."

One Way or Another is one of six fillies in the Rainbow Miss field to have demonstrated gate-to-wire attempts.

That group includes Sara Patterson's Punchy Girl, 4 1-2-1, a daughter of Street Strategy, and the 9-2 second choice on the Rainbow Miss' morning line. Punchy Girl broke her maiden in her last start, a state-bred attempt over 1 1/16 miles on a muddy track at Oaklawn on Feb. 25. She has since posted three four-furlong works, each in 47.80.

"She's doing really well," Patterson said. "She's been training forwardly. She's been happy when she goes to the track, and it really seems like she's been maturing a lot."

Jason Barkley trains Punchy Girl, and Elvin Gonzalez is set to ride her today.

John Ed Anthony's Gramercy Park, trained by John Ortiz, and Harry Rosenblum's Pattern Bet, trained by Ron Moquett, are the Rainbow Miss' 9-2 third choices.

Pattern Bet has finished second in three career starts, but her ability to close might help get her over a winless hump.

"She runs well," Moquett said. "She's got some ability. First out, she had a little traffic trouble. Second out, she chased lone speed that was very dangerous, the horse that's the favorite here. Then the third race, she ran against a 4-year-old [Summer Shoes] who ran an 88-something Beyer Speed Figure.

"I promise, the best horse she's run against is the last horse, so she's getting a drop in class."

2022 Oaklawn stakes schedule

APRIL

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

2 $1.25 mil. Arkansas Derby* 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles

WINNER Cyberknife JOCKEY Florent Geroux TIME 1:50:42

2 $600,000 Fantasy+ 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Yuugiri JOCKEY Florent Geroux TIME 1:43.65

2 $400,000 Oaklawn Mile 4-year-olds and up 1 mile

WINNER Fulsome JOCKEY Florent Geroux TIME 1:36.43

2 $200,000 Carousel 4-up, fillies and mares 6 furlongs

WINNER Acting Out JOCKEY Martin Garcia TIME 1:09.26

3 $150,000 Temperence Hill 4-year-olds and up 11/2 miles

WINNER Lone Rock JOCKEY Ramon Vazquez TIME 2:30.82

Today $150,000 Rainbow 3-year-old Arkansas-bred 6 furlongs

Today $150,000 Rainbow Miss 3-yr,-old Ark.-bred fillies 6 furlongs

16 $500,000 Ct. Fleet Sprint Hcp.+ 4-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

23 $1 million Apple Blossom* 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

23 $1 million Oaklawn Hcp.# 4-eyar-olds and up 1 1/8 miles

23 $150,000 Oaklawn Stakes 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles

30 $150,000 Bachelor 3-year-olds 6 furlongs

MAY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

6 $150,000 Natural St. Breeders 3-up, Ark.-bred F&M 1 mile

7 $200,000 Ark. Breeder Champ. 3-up, Arkansas-bred 1 1/16 miles

*Grade I race #Grade II race +Grade III race



