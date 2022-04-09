Accused Little Rock River Market shooter awaits trial on rape charges

A Little Rock man accused of shooting three people in the River Market is awaiting trial on rape charges, which makes his arrest a violation of his pretrial release, Pulaski County prosecutors claim in a motion calling for the arrest of the defendant.

The request was filed Thursday by deputy prosecutor Erin Stroman. Bryant Darnell Davis, 36, surrendered to police Thursday on three counts of first-degree battery and was released on $150,000 bond before Stroman's petition to Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen was filed.

According to police, three people were wounded in a 2 a.m. shooting March 27 at the parking garage at 215 E. Markham St. next to Big Whiskey's restaurant on the corner of South Cumberland Street.

Kaylan Pace, 33, of Jacksonville was shot in both legs, and reported that he had heard seven shots. Pace told police he had been with his cousin, who had argued with a woman they didn't know in the Cannibal and Craft nightclub at 307 President Clinton Ave. The woman was with three men, also strangers, and Pace said he thought one of those men was the shooter.

Another Cannibal patron, Ronald Payton, 35, of Little Rock, was shot in the left forearm as he and his friends were walking back to the parking deck. Payton told police he saw a man and woman arguing and heard five or six shots.

The third man, 21-year-old Nicholas Wallace of White Hall, was hit in the upper right thigh. He said he and his friends heard arguing and then gunshots as they were going to the parking deck.

Bullets also struck a Toyota 4-Runner and reached the Corner Diner at 201 E. Markham. Investigators collected shell casings and found blood on the deck's upper level.

Witnesses reported seeing potential suspects leaving in a light-colored Hyundai sedan with police receiving reports that a Dodge Durango also was seen leaving the area immediately following the gunfire.

Police stopped a Durango driven by Davis at the intersection of Second and Cumberland streets, about a block south of the shooting scene. According to police reports, Davis was found to have an empty gun holster tucked into the right side of his pants. Questioned about a weapon, he directed officers to an empty 9mm pistol next to the driver's seat.

None of the victims was able to identify Davis as the shooter, and he was released after questioning. Davis told police that his cousin, who was visiting from Florida, had taken his gun out of the sport utility vehicle and fired it at a crowd of people, threw the pistol back into Davis' Durango and left, according to an arrest affidavit.

Monday, detective Paul Evans was able to collect video surveillance from the parking deck that shows Davis firing a gun and then getting into the Durango and leaving, which provided sufficient evidence for arrest warrants.

Davis has no felony convictions but is awaiting trial on rape and first-degree sexual assault charges based on accusations that he had regularly coerced a Little Rock girl into sex over a three-year span between January 2015 and January 2018, beginning when she was 13.

Scheduled to stand trial in June on the charges, which carry a potential life sentence, Davis was arrested in November 2019 and released almost immediately on $150,000 bond.

According to arrest reports, Davis had been a close friend of the girl's family, with her mother telling investigators that Davis had volunteered to take on a fatherly role in the girl's upbringing and had befriended her daughter several times after the girl ran away from home.

The girl said she tried to resist Davis' advances the first time, repeatedly telling him no and trying to move away from him but he persisted, describing for authorities how she cried in the bathroom later.

"After the first incident, it started happening more and more, and almost felt expected," the report states. "Mr. Davis told her if she told anyone about this, he would go to jail. [The girl] felt she did not want to jeopardize his family and did not tell [due to] having an unstable home life and would choose to go to Mr. Davis' house rather than being with her mom."

The girl further described an incident when she was in ninth grade involving difficulties with her menstrual cycle that led Davis to provide her with pregnancy tests. Two tests came back positive but a third test she took a few days later was negative, the report states. The girl said she never went to the doctor, but the test results combined with the symptoms she experienced led her to believe she had a miscarriage.

The girl said she last had sex with Davis in February 2018 after she had again run away from home. The girl was found at Davis' residence by police who had come to help her mother retrieve her. The girl's mother went to police in July 2018 after the girl told her what had been going on.

The girl's mother, who had two other children, was murdered at age 34 in a June shooting on Roosevelt Road with police arresting 25-year-old Keithra Guyton of Little Rock at the scene. She remains jailed. Police say the women had been part of two feuding groups.