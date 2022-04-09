Alzheimer’s drug faces limit

Ever since Medicare proposed to sharply limit coverage of the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the agency has been deluged with impassioned pleas.

Groups representing patients insisted the federal insurance program pay for the drug. Many Alzheimer's experts and doctors cautioned against broadly covering a treatment that has uncertain benefit and serious safety risks.

On Thursday, Medicare officials announced their final decision. Although the Food and Drug Administration has approved Aduhelm for some 1.5 million people, Medicare will cover it only for those who receive it as participants in a clinical trial.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the decision was intended to protect patients while gathering data to indicate whether Aduhelm could actually help them by slowing the pace of their cognitive decline.

"It's our obligation at CMS to really make sure it's reasonable and necessary," Brooks-LaSure said Thursday.

Aduhelm's manufacturer, Biogen, said the decision "effectively denies all Medicare beneficiaries access to Aduhelm," adding that "Biogen is carefully considering its options and will provide updates as the company further evaluates the business impact of this decision."

The decision is unusual for Medicare, which almost always automatically pays for drugs that the FDA has approved, at least for the medical conditions designated on labels. But Aduhelm's path has been unusual, too.

The FDA acknowledged that it was unclear if the drug was beneficial when it approved Aduhelm last June, authorizing it for people with mild Alzheimer's-related cognitive decline.

The clinical trial evidence reviewed by the FDA showed that patients in one trial of Aduhelm appeared to experience slight slowing of cognitive decline, while patients in a nearly identical trial didn't appear to benefit at all. About 40% of patients on the dosage later approved experienced brain swelling or brain bleeding, often mild, but sometimes serious.

Questions about the approval, and whether the FDA worked too closely with Biogen, have prompted investigations by congressional committees, the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Major medical centers, including the Cleveland Clinic, have declined to offer Aduhelm.