Arkansas impresses several underclassmen on Saturday

Arkansas continues to get prospects from the 2025 and 2026 classes to Fayetteville and Saturday was another opportunity

Freshman quarterback Kelden Ryan, 6-2, 193, of Keller (Texas) Central, has offers from Arkansas, SMU, Baylor, California and Pittsburgh.

“Coach (Kendal) Briles is always great,” Ryan said. “This was my first time meeting Coach (Sam) Pittman. I liked him a lot, too. Coach Pittman was locked in during practice, but he was really nice and laid back when we talked.

"Coach Briles made sure I had a chance to meet and talk to the QBs. I talked to KJ (Jefferson), Malik (Hornsby), and Cade (Fortin). It was cool seeing the practice. We run a lot of the same drills and plays at Keller Central.

“The facilities are great. I loved the stadium.”

Ryan started two games and split reps with a senior last year before being named the starter in district play. He completed 81 of 127 passes for 711 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns.

His longest passing touchdown was 72 yards and his longest run for a score was 75 yards. Ryan said he will absolutely visit Arkansas again.

“Coach Briles and I talked about maybe coming back over the summer and I want to catch a game this fall,” he said.

Freshman offensive lineman Cortez Smith, 6-4, 275, of Snellville (Ga.) Parkview, was one of numerous prospects from the state that arrived in Fayetteville on a chartered bus.

“I absolutely love the campus and I love how they run the ball,” Smith said. “Coach (Cody) Kennedy is definitely a coach that I will get behind and move the world for. (He is) A1 for sure.

“I hope to see everyone again.”

He is drawing interest from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UCF, Florida and Florida State.

Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston Jr., 6-7, 335, of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, has offers from Arkansas, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Indiana and other programs. He was another intriguing prospect who visited.

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, 6-4, 280, of Cass High School in Georgia, has been fond of the Razorbacks since last summer, and Saturday’s visit did not hurt.

“I loved the place the minute I came to camp last summer,” he said. “I’ll be back this summer as well. It was great to see the guys practice from the sideline and check in with Coach Pittman and Kennedy.

"The highlight was getting the invite to put on the uniform in the locker room. That was special.”