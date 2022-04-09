Arvest Bank in Siloam Springs robbed Friday morning, police say

SILOAM SPRINGS -- At approximately 10:38 a.m. Friday morning, the Arvest Bank located at 1645 West U.S. 412 was robbed, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Officers are presently investigating the robbery, Spicer said. There were no injuries or weapons involved, Spicer said. Police did not say how many people were involved. The Police Department will send out updates as they become available, Spicer said.

This branch of Arvest Bank is located in the same area as Siloam Springs Middle School. Police notified the middle school, which secured the exterior doors according to a post on the middle school's Facebook page. School officials continued normal class bell schedules and routines, the post states.

Around 11:30 a.m. the Police Department cleared the immediate area around the middle school, according to an update on the middle school's Facebook page. Exterior doors remained locked out of an abundance of caution, but normal school procedures continued, the update states.