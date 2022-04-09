Audit finds more than $92,000 in improper disbursements to ex-treasurer of volunteer fire department in Ouachita County

Arkansas Legislative Audit found $96,747 in improper disbursements at the Buena Vista Fire Department in Ouachita County during its review of selected transactions between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2021, an auditor told lawmakers Friday.

The Buena Vista Fire Department provides fire, rescue and emergency services for a rural area in Ouachita County and is governed by a nine-member board of directors, Arkansas Legislative Audit senior auditor Jimmy Locke said. About 14 firefighters serve as a volunteers for the department that's funded primarily with state aid and membership dues, he said.

Locke said the Fire Department's board of directors discovered improper spending and subsequently dismissed the department's treasurer in August 2021. He said the dismissed treasurer acknowledged misappropriating funds and has reimbursed the department $3,639.

The department's former treasurer is Debbie Brown, board President Sean Reynolds said during a meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Locke said the prosecuting attorney in the 13th Judicial District requested a review of transactions at the Fire Department from Arkansas Legislative Audit, and the resulting report has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney and the board members for the Buena Vista Fire Department.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said: "I think that this should rise to the level of a criminal activity that has more of a severe punishment than what it probably might.

"I think it needs to be prosecuted to the maximum," she said. "This has happened in my area as well with a group of my people that are my friends in a fire department."

Jeffery Rogers, prosecuting attorney in the 13th Judicial District, could not be reached for comment by telephone Friday.

The $96,747 in improper and undocumented disbursements discovered at the Fire Department included $92,307 in improper and undocumented payments to the dismissed treasurer and $4,400 in other improper disbursements, Locke said.

The improper and undocumented payments to the treasurer included $67,915 in checks payable to cash that were endorsed by the dismissed treasurer, $19,100 in transfers to the dismissed treasurer's personal bank accounts, $3,792 in undocumented reimbursements to the dismissed treasurer, and $1,500 to a supposed vendor that was endorsed by the dismissed treasurer, he said.

The $4,400 in other improper disbursements included $4,080 in payments to various businesses and individuals without documentation, and $360 in nonbusiness disbursements such as flowers and donations in conflict with the "public purpose doctrine" as interpreted by the attorney general in a 1991 advisory opinion, according to the Arkansas Legislative Audit report.

Invoices were not retained to support disbursements at the Buena Vista Fire Department, financial duties were not adequately segregated, and the department's board did not provide adequate fiscal oversight, Locke said.

While examining invoices included with the department's 2016 and 2017 annual expenditure reports to the state, auditors noted that dates appear to have been altered on several invoices, and these altered dates were entered on the expenditure reports, he said. These invoices had already been reported as Act 833 expenses in previous years.

In response to queries from Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, Reynolds said he missed the improper disbursements at the Fire Department because the dismissed treasurer produced fraudulent reports that weren't double-checked by the board of directors.

He said the board asked for assistance and audits after noticing discrepancies in the department's bank accounts and the dismissed treasurer's reports.

In an audit for fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, Arkansas Legislative Audit reported that the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System notified auditors of an overpayment of $51,523 of retirement benefits to a member.

The death of the member that occurred in May of 2017 was not reported to the system until October 2021, resulting in the overpayment, Chris Caldwell of Arkansas Legislative Audit told lawmakers.

The retirement system has a benefit verification form, requiring a notarized response from the member, that is used to help identify members who may have died, according to Arkansas Legislative Audit. The member's retirement benefits can be suspended, if the member fails to respond after a number of attempts to contact the member.

Starting in July 2020, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System made multiple attempts to obtain the form for this member and received no response, but the member's retirement benefits were not suspended until October 2021, according to Caldwell.

Afterward, system General Counsel Martha Miller said that once the system "became aware of the overpayment we contacted the depository bank and family members to recover the overpayment, and ultimately filed a lawsuit to recover the balance.

"The member, a 76 year old female, was living in Missouri at the time of her death in 2017," she said in a written statement. "The suit is still pending, but no trial date is set."

System Executive Director Clint Rhoden said the system "was able to recover $5,049.98 through ACH [automated clearing house] debit, taxes and insurance premiums," and "an additional $10,000 was recovered from an offset to the lump sum death benefit."

"In the end, ATRS engaged outside legal counsel to seek a civil judgment in the amount of $36,472.73 from the retiree's beneficiaries," he said.