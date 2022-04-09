Beck, nine others honored with Hall of Fame induction





With the group photo finished, it was time for individual photos inside the Statehouse Convention Center on Friday evening.

Going in alphabetical order, former University of Arkansas basketball standout Corey Beck took his place in front of the backdrop. But before he could smile, someone from behind the camera noticed Beck's inductee medal had wedged itself between his suit jacket and his crisp white shirt.

Beck had no intention of hiding the honor. Although, as he admitted in his speech later in the night, he originally didn't plan on telling anyone.

Beck was one of 10 recognized as part of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction class at the Wally Allen Ballroom in downtown Little Rock. The class included several other Razorbacks -- namely Tommy Brasher, Barry Foster, Tyson Gay, Matt Jones and Brad Taylor -- as well as swimming coach Paul Blair, all-around star Basil Shabazz, high school football coach Tommy Tice and women's baseball player Delores Brumfield White.

Beck was the last of the inductees to speak, but he told a similar story to Foster and Gay, fellow non-native Arkansans who were quickly adopted by those in the state.

"It's an amazing feeling," Beck told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette when asked about his induction. "Being able to be in the Hall of Fame, I never dreamed that for myself, so I feel so blessed to hang around this great group."

Beck, in speaking to an audience of 60-plus tables, specifically recalled his recruiting visit to Fayetteville. He recalled sitting courtside at Barnhill Arena and hearing the roar for Lee Mayberry.

It was then that the Memphis native knew he was going to be crossing the Mississippi River for his next four years.

Little did Beck know that he'd be a part of two national finalist teams and win a championship in 1994, all while playing with several other future Arkansas Sports Hall of Famers in Corliss Williamson, Scotty Thurman and Coach Nolan Richardson.

"Those guys are in a league of their own," Beck added. "For me to be put in the same category as them is a wonderful thing for me and my family and my legacy."

Each of the inductees spoke for about five minutes following a brief video introduction that detailed their background. Emcee David Bazzel had to nudge a couple back to their seats, but the former Razorback linebacker was a bit more hesitant with Taylor, who quarterbacked his Arkansas squads in the early 1980s.

Taylor, a native of Danville, broke down multiple times while recognizing his wife and his three coaches growing up.

Gay was more stoic, telling a story of when he failed to deliver for Arkansas in his first indoor track and field national championship meet after transferring in from junior college.

But the world-famous sprinter came through in the spring, and Gay made sure to recognize late Coach John McDonnell.

So on a night when Razorbacks were in the spotlight plenty, it was only fitting that Beck, still donning his gold-rimmed sunglasses past 9:30 p.m., asked the crowd to stand.

The camera for the monitors in the room panned out, capturing the audience as they together called the Hogs.





Former University of Arkansas basketball player Corey Beck (left) was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame along with nine others Friday. Beck contributed to the Razorbacks’ 1994 national championship and helped the team return to the title game in 1995 before falling to the UCLA Bruins. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





