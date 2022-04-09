Bentonville man sentenced to federal pen on gun charge

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and three months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on a conviction for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Bentonville police's narcotics unit began investigating Rafael Melendrez, 37, for drug trafficking in March 2021, according to court documents. An anonymous tip indicated Melendrez was staying at a home in Bentonville and selling drugs. The investigation revealed Melendrez was a probation absconder with a warrant for his arrest.

On April 9, 2021, while doing surveillance, detectives saw Melendrez leave the home in a vehicle. Melendrez was then stopped by an officer and arrested based on the warrant for absconding.

A search of Melendrez' home resulted in detectives finding multiple vacuum-sealed packages, baggies and glass containers filled with about 8 pounds of marijuana, a money-counting machine, two food processing machines used to vacuum seal the marijuana, two digital scales and 13 firearms. Detectives also found a safe containing $48,150.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.