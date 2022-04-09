Candidates for Ward 3 face questions at debate





Editor's note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series on a City Council candidate forum and debate.

The second half of the Pine Bluff City Council candidate forum and debate, held Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as an initiative of outgoing Council Member Joni Alexander and her nonprofit organization Y.E.S. (Youth Engagement Services), began with candidates of Ward 3.

Lanette Frazier and Quranner Cotledge are both vying to unseat incumbent Ivan Whitfield, who found himself on the defensive for most of the debate.

Whitfield, who has served on the Pine Bluff City Council for four years, was asked why should he be reelected for a second term, considering he ran for mayor after his first year and has tried to divert money earmarked for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects to other purposes.

Whitfield said he has placed legislation on the agenda for more and better lighting, security cameras, better infrastructure and help for the police and fire departments.

"When you add all that up, I believe that those reasons alone are why," said Whitfield. "You can find one of those things that should touch every household in our community that says, 'We need to allow him an opportunity to complete some things that he has already started.'"

In Cotledge's biography, he stated a need for legislation to assist crime prevention, intervention and oppression, and he was asked how would his legislation be any different from other measures already implemented by the city.

Cotledge said he didn't know what legislation was already in effect as this was his first time in politics.

"I do know that we need in place a legislation that will allow for prevention, working with those individuals who have had a tendency to commit crime and intervention," said Cotledge, who added that public health and safety were his top concerns. "We also need individuals who will work with the city council and establish ordinances that will enhance what we're currently doing with those individuals who are committing the crimes."

Frazier stated that she had worked under three mayoral administrations, Carl Reedus, Debbie Hollingsworth and Shirley Washington. She was asked what she would bring to the table as a result of those relationships.

She said that, while under the Reedus administration, she learned the value of relationships, building relationships and cultivating relationships.

"If you don't have any money, building relationships can put you at the table where the money is and that's what happened under the Reedus administration," she said.

Working for the Hollingsworth administration, Frazier said she learned the community lacked resources, and under Shirley Washington that "we are stronger together."

"We have to work together," she said. "We all are not going to always get along, but we always have to be willing to listen to each other and see what we can pull from each other and create a plan to better our city."

Whitfield was then asked if he would continue being unsupportive of Go Forward Pine Bluff if reelected and does his lack of support contradict his goal to grow the city.

"If I had to vote again, I would vote it the same way," he said. "I voted against them buying a hotel for $1.2 million of taxpayer's dollars and it's still vacant today. Three years ago, I voted against them buying a bingo parlor for $540,000 of taxpayer's dollars and they tore it down and it's vacant today. I wanted to vote against the other hotel that they bought but they didn't bring it to us."

Whitfield said the downtown was not the only area of the city that needs attention, and the city council is the legal body of the entire city. He also said he never voted against a Go Forward initiative that dealt with public safety, children or senior citizens.

"The Black citizens are saying we're tired of bad infrastructure, tired of the crime rate," said Whitfield, who noted that his 34 years in law enforcement make him an ideal candidate to promote public safety. "I understand that the infrastructure, the lights, the crime, those are the issues that we deal with day by day."

Cotledge was asked if he would he abolish GFPB, to which he replied he believed GFPB was making a difference. "The documents put out 'Promises Made, Promises Kept'... I reviewed that document. Promises are being kept," he said.

Cotledge said GFPB is enhancing and bringing to the forefront opportunities and changes that citizens can see.

Frazier was asked if elected, what would she want to accomplish in her first term. She said she has a goal for the city to grow by helping businesses that are already here stay here and work with new businesses coming in.

Frazier said she has already started meeting with business owners in Ward 3 sharing programs with them that would provide sustainability. She was then asked what would she do to change the image Pine Bluff has with the lack of businesses and big chain restaurants, both of which are moving into White Hall.

"My goal is to work with my fellow council to make sure we pull resources. Again, it's about relationships," she said. "I have built relationships, not just in Pine Bluff but all over the state of Arkansas, even at our Capitol. It gives me a place at the table to take care of opportunities that can better serve our citizens in Pine Bluff."

Cotledge, who has 43 years in public service with the state of Arkansas monitoring budgets, policies and procedures, was asked how he would put his experience to use on the council.

"I would look at the budget as a total. Priorities have to be established within the budget," he said. "Where the needs are, how much money we should expect to receive in a period of time and then use that to evaluate and discuss with the various department heads why they believe their budget needs to be as it is and see where they can convince me what they are asking for is what is needed."

Frazier has spent 20 years in higher education and stated in her biography that education is her top reason for running. Realizing municipal government has no control over how schools handle their millage spending, she said partnerships with the school district were important.

"What we can do is collaborate with the school system and work with them in order to improve our educational system," said Frazier, whose focus is on creating community schools. "It's not about creating a whole new school system or adding another school; it's about working with the schools that are already in the community."

Frazier said community schools do a needs assessment of the child's home and school, and based on the needs, work with organizations to provide those needs.

She said she has already started that initiative having had conversations with individuals outside the community.

"Sometimes you have to find sources outside to make things happen for your people," she said. "It's not about one person; it's about the whole city." She said her relevancy to the city council would allow her to make progress.

"It allows me to collaborate with my city council members; it allows me to work with the mayor," she said. "When you become a city council or a representative or governor, people are willing to listen and support your goals if they believe in them."

During the segment when the candidates were able to ask their opponents questions, both Frazier and Cotledge directed their questions to Whitfield. Whitfield kicked off his question first to Frazier bringing up a donation letter that another candidate brought up previously during the Ward 1 forum and debate.

"In our community, there's a letter that has been signed by some of the powers to be," said Whitfield. "They have put out a letter that says we need to keep four seats on the council and we're willing to give $5,000. From where I'm from, that's buying votes. We're going to give you $5,000 but you got to vote all the time with Go Forward."

Whitfield asked Frazier if she would take the money. Frazier said she was unaware of any letter but said firmly, looking Whitfield in the eye, that she cannot be bought.

Cotledge asked Whitfield what would he do differently or extra if elected.

"I would stay the course that I'm on," Whitfield replied. "I would continue the fight and be a voice for those people in Ward 3 that feel like they have been left behind."

Frazier followed with her question to Whitfield asking him what has he done in collaboration and in unity with the city council and the mayor.

"Everything that I have done, all legislation that I have named earlier, was done, but it was not received well by the mayor and some of the council," said Whitfield, who added that he would continue to bring up such topics.

In closing, Frazier said she will work for the entire city. "I want to see our city grow," she said. "I plan to do it with the council, with the mayor and with the citizens of Pine Bluff."

Cotledge said he wants to give the people what they want--education, money and the truth.

"City council at times is disappointing at how they get along," he said. "I bring professionalism. I bring experience. I bring a person who is willing to listen and to work hard."

Whitfield closed the Ward 3 segment by stating that, while he signed up for this battle, his opponents were recruited. "When you look at when someone signs up and there's a war going on, you say to those who don't really want to fight the war just give me the ones that are willing to fight," said Whitfield. "I'm saying it makes no sense in wasting your vote on anybody else."

Cassandra Dean was the sole candidate on stage for Ward 4 as her opponent, incumbent Steven Mays, declined his invitation to appear at the event.

Dean said she was a 2007 graduate of UAPB with work experience in child protective service who wanted to move in a different direction from Mays. From seeking housing development opportunities in Ward 4 to health facilities, she said she wanted to develop relationships in order to help the city grow.

"You have to be open-minded. You need the support of your full council," she said. "I want to work with everyone."

Dean acknowledged the efforts of Mays but said she felt it was time for someone new to step up. Dean's biography listed her platforms that included the needs of children as well as problems with gun violence and safety. She said she liked the Blue Rain initiative led by Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. Dean said she wants to look into reestablishing Neighborhood Watch and implementing protection and outreach programs for the elderly.

"A lot of people focus on the negative things here in Pine Bluff and not enough of the positive things that are going on here in Pine Bluff," she said. "There are positive things and changes have been made."





Ward 3 candidate Lanette Frazier (center) tells Council Member Ivan Whitfield (left) that she cannot be bought. Also pictured is candidate Quranner Cotledge. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





