



DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 23-year-old pickup truck that is suffering from rotted-out window gaskets. The dealer tells me that replacements are no longer available.

My question is: Where do the professional restorers find accurately made new gaskets for windshields and rear windows for the older restorations they do?

My repair person says he can fill the gap with silicone caulk for only $500 for my 1999 pickup's rear window. That does not sound like a long-term, economical solution.

What do you suggest? — Robert

DEAR READER: How about a 2022 pickup truck?

The restorers can have window gaskets custom-made because cost is no object, Robert. When you're restoring someone's 1938 Type 57 Bugatti with a budget of $750,000, it doesn't matter if you spend $5,000 on a windshield gasket. But you may not be in the professional restorer income bracket, Robert.

If you've already tried the online parts sites and eBay Motors, this is a job for a junkyard. If you can find a junkyard that has your year and model pickup truck in their yard and the windows are still in it, they can remove the windows and sell you the gaskets.

You can start by calling a few local yards. But if your rubber gaskets are rotting, that may be due to your local climate (hot and dry?). And any gaskets that are sitting out in their yard could be in equally bad shape. So, you're probably better off doing a nationwide search for the parts you need.

And thanks to the internet, that's easier than ever. Gone are the days when I had to trudge over to Nissenbaum's Bone Yard in the rain and climb over piles of AMC Gremlin skeletons to find a choke pull off.

If you search "How to find parts at junkyards," you'll discover several online options. And since the gaskets are lightweight, shipping them from anywhere in the country won't be a hindrance.

Give it a try, Robert, before you start messing around — "messing" being the operative word — with silicone caulk.

■ ■ ■

DEAR READERS, As you can probably guess, I can't answer every letter I get. In fact, I have to do bicep exercises these days just so I can bring the mail in. But I get some questions that I can answer quickly. Here are a few of those today:

DEAR CAR TALK: My friend suffered a neck injury from a minor car accident because her headrest "was in the wrong position."

What is the right position? — Mary

DEAR READER: Good question, Mary. The headrest is not there for your comfort. It's there to protect your neck. And block your view.

Ideally the headrest should be — get this — resting against your head. Certainly, you want it no farther than about 2 inches away from the back of your head as you drive.

And you don't want it to be so low that it rests against your neck when you lean back.

That's a surefire way to get a neck injury. Then the headrest acts as a fulcrum when the car gets jolted forward, and your neck gets bent back over the headrest. Ouch.

So, you want it touching the upper part of the back of your head or no more than an inch or two away from there, Mary.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: In the 1980s, a fleet of 400 Toyota pickups was used by the African nation of Chad to defeat a better-equipped force of Libyans.

What makes the '80s Toyota pickups so suitable to warfare? — Edward

DEAR READER: I don't know. I'm not a military expert. Have you tried the "Ask a Rebel Commander" column?

My guess would be that those Toyotas appealed to the Chadian army for the same reason they appealed to your grandmother in the 1980s. They always started.

Toyotas from that era were incredibly durable and reliable. And if you're looking to run away from people trying to kill you, those happen to be two excellent qualities.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



