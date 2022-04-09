Church notes: Holy Week services planned

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. Children will enter the sanctuary waving palm branches. During this unity service, eight confirmation students will present their faith papers. There will be no Sunday School or adult Bible classes.

Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 14, and Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15.

On Easter Sunday, there will be two worship services, the traditional at 8:30 a.m. and the blended at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 4 p.m. April 16. Your family photo can be taken on an Easter Story Cube. There are separate age appropriate areas for younger children. Everyone is welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers these Holy Week services:

April 10, Palm Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. with Palm Processional.

April 10, Holy Week Stories at 1 p.m. for all ages with story stations and activities.

April 14, Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. with the Lord's Supper.

April 16, Egg hunt and reading of the Easter story for infant through 6th grade and their families.

April 17, Easter worship at 10:15 a.m.with special music, children's message, sermon and the Lord's Supper.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will hold a children's Easter egg hunt at 6:30 p.m. on Good Friday, followed by a worship service at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., plans these Holy Week services:

Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Communion will be celebrated.

Good Friday, April 15. No services, but the sanctuary will be open at noon for prayer.

Easter Sunday, April 17: Worship at 10 a.m. Communion will be celebrated.

Sunday, April 24: Holy Humor Sunday: On the Sunday after Easter, many churches choose to host a day where humor is lifted up as a gift from God. Our theme this year will be Play Ball! Come dressed in your fan gear or team colors or whatever brings you joy.

Information: 855-2390.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rogers, 824 W. Oak St., plans special services for Holy Week: Palm Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. with The Liturgy of the Palms; Maundy Thursday with a service at 6 p.m. with communion, foot washing and the stripping of the altar to prepare for the solemn Good Friday liturgy; Good Friday at noon with the Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion from the Reserve Sacrament. Good Friday includes again the reading of the Passion narrative.

Festal services with communion are planned for Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. April 17. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service. Nursery care is available.

Information: 636-4072.

__

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, begin at 10:30 a.m.

All children and youth are invited to go to the Rail Room at 10:15 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, to receive their palms and organize to process into the Sanctuary with the Chancel Choir for this special time of worship. "Razorbones Octet," part of the UA trombone ensemble, will perform during the Palm Sunday Worship service.

A special combined Maundy Thursday/Good Friday service, including communion, will be held in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. April 14.

The church's annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. April 16 on the church grounds. A hot dog lunch will be served, and we will also "Pack the Pickup" with non-perishable food items and monetary donations for CUP food pantry.

Family Bingo Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 10 in the Fellowship Hall. All ages are invited to enjoy fun, prizes and snacks.

The Outreach Committee is providing Easter food baskets for four Springdale/Fayetteville residents through Faith in Action this year. Call the church if you would like to donate. Items must be at the church no later than April 10.

The Holy Week Prayer Walk Labyrinth will be set up in the Fellowship Hall Wednesday through Saturday during Holy Week. Entry times are Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., 4-7 p.m.; Thursday, 1-3 p.m., 4-6:30 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Don't miss this meditative and spiritually uplifting event.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Palm Sunday services April 10, and Easter services April 17 at 8:30 a.m. outdoors and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 14, and Good Friday service with the Faure Requiem is at 6 p.m. April 15. Both these services will be in the sanctuary.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 3816 W. Mount Comfort Road, is celebrating Holy Week. There will be palm fronds to celebrate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, April 10, with a potluck lunch afterwards. On Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m., we will commemorate the Last Supper by sharing a light meal and celebrating communion. Good Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m., we will have a reflective service. It will be a somber time for recognizing the crucifixion. Easter Sunday, April 17, will begin with a potluck breakfast at 9:30 a.m. then an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. It will be a time of celebrating the Resurrection. Come join us.

Information: 442-0059, mtcomfort.net.

