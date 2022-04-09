City Council position open in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Resumes are now being accepted for the vacant Ward 1, Position 1, City Council position in Gravette.

The position is available because council member Ron Theis has accepted the opportunity to pastor a church in Cabot and has moved away from the city.

Applicants must live within the city limits, must reside in Ward 1 and must be able to meet the criteria to run for municipal office.

Meetings typically occur on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Those interested in filling this position should submit a resume and cover letter to info@gravettear.com by 4 p.m. Monday. This information will be presented to the City Council for review at Thursday's meeting and a replacement will be selected at the April 28 meeting. All applicants should plan to attend the Thursday's Committee of the Whole meeting to make a brief presentation about themselves to the council.