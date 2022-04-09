City reviews options after dam decision

BENTONVILLE -- City officials are reviewing a court decision on the dam at Lake Bella Vista to determine their options, said George Spence, attorney for the city.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals issued the opinion Wednesday in Cooper Realty Investments' lawsuit against Bentonville. The appeals court sent the case back to Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott to decide the validity and enforceability of the agreement between the city and Cooper.

Scott's ruling had given the city the authority to remove or repair the dam.

Bentonville filed a lawsuit in May 2019 against Cooper Realty Investments and the Bentonville/Bella Vista Trailblazers Association. The lawsuit asked the judge to decide what rights the city has regarding the property and whether any agreements limit the city in rebuilding or removing the dam.

Scott ruled Bentonville has the authority to rebuild or remove the dam under a special warranty agreement the city has with the Trailblazers.

Cooper Realty conveyed the property Feb. 10, 2000, to the Trailblazers by limited warranty deed. The association conveyed the property to Bentonville on Nov. 1, 2006, by special warranty deed, according to court documents. The city included Lake Bella Vista in its park system.

The lake is formed by a dam on Little Sugar Creek. Flooding in 2008 damaged the dam. The city planned to rebuild an improved dam, according to the lawsuit.

The state Court of Appeals judges said the plain language of the agreement articulates an intent the city would continue maintaining the dam. The deed contains a reversion clause that if the property isn't used for the intended purpose of public recreation, it reverts to the previous owners, the court said in its opinion written by Judge Larry Vaught.

Greg Van Horn with Friends of Little Sugar Creek said he is pleased the Court of Appeals did not grant Cooper's request for enforcement of the conveyance agreement to require a dam for all eternity at the site. The Friends of Little Sugar Creek, a local nonprofit group, favors a free-flowing waterway and removal of the dam.

"The Appeals Court returned the case to the Benton County Circuit Court to review the validity of the conveyance document," Van Horn said. "We believe that when a thorough review is completed, it will be obvious that the conveyance document is completely invalid and therefore does not require Bentonville to rebuild this dam on Little Sugar Creek."

The Bentonville City Council approved in September removing the dam and allowing Little Sugar Creek to become a free-flowing stream. The vote was 6-1. Council Member Bill Burckart was the lone vote against the resolution. Council Member Cindy Acree didn't attend the meeting.

Floodwater washed out a new area of the dam April 28, 2021. The dam was first damaged during flooding in 2008. It was topped by flooding in 2011, 2013 and 2015. The dam is part of the 135-acre Lake Bella Vista Park.

A trail that once encircled the lake is now partially closed where it crossed the dam.

The anticipated cost for dam removal and stream bank repairs ranges from $300,000 to $500,000, plus design fees and permitting, David Wright, Bentonville parks and recreation director, previously said.

Burckart said he had not read the appeals court's judgment, but he has expressed his concerns about the possibility of a ruling against the city. Burckart said he's been concerned that if the city entered into an agreement to maintain the dam then the city is obligated to honor the agreement.

"I wish this had been completed a long time ago," he said.