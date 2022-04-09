COLLEGE SOFTBALL Home runs help No. 10 Arkansas outlast Auburn





FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 10 University of Arkansas softball team had an answer for Auburn both at the plate and in the circle Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,753 on a chilly night at Bogle Park.

Taylor Elsworth hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the third and Chenise Delce pitched four scoreless innings of relief to help the Razorbacks claim a 7-4 win over the No. 17 Tigers in SEC play.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the Razorbacks' offense and Delce's pitching were the perfect 1-2 punch in the win.

"We needed both," Deifel said. "Scoring early, answering when they scored and Chenise shutting them down was huge. She just never gave them back the momentum. She never gave them a breath."

Ellworth's eighth home run of the season, a laser out to center field, gave Arkansas the lead for good 5-4, but the Razorbacks weren't done. Linnie Malkin crushed her second home run of the game, a two-run blast, to push the Arkansas advantage to 7-4.

Malkin, Hannah Gammill and Danielle Gibson each went 2 for 3 for Arkansas, while Malkin and Gammill drove in three runs each.

Delce (6-2) kept the Tigers' bats quiet, retiring the final eight batters to finish the game. She picked up the win, allowing no runs on 1 hit over 4 innings, while striking out 7 and walking 2.

The transfer from Tulsa said she had plenty of confidence, despite coming into a 4-4 game where both teams had already combined for four home runs.

"I know that there's a great defense behind me and we have other great pitchers," Delce said. "All you have to do is go out there and give your best, and if that doesn't work, you know somebody is behind you to fix it for you."

Auburn Coach Mickey Dean said his team, which has lost five of its past seven SEC games, got off to a strong start, but struggled to get to Delce.

"You got to battle for seven [innings]," Dean said. "I think we had one or zero hits after the third inning. You're going to have to win in the fifth, sixth and seventh. That's when you win these ballgames.

"I thought we did a great job early on against a great pitcher and even when they brought the relief in, we stepped up and got on base and then all of a sudden we had nothing after that."

Delce came on in relief of Razorbacks ace Mary Haff, who allowed 4 runs and tw2o home runs in 3 innings. Arkansas (26-7, 7-3 SEC) grabbed a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Gammill and Malkin hit back-to-back home runs.

Gammill cranked a two-out home run -- her 13th of the season to tie for the team lead -- to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. Malkin followed with a solo shot. But Auburn (29-7, 7-6) answered in the second as left fielder Lindsey Garcia hit a two-run home run off Haff. But the score remained 4-1 since the base runner ahead of Garcia failed to touch home plate.

Auburn right fielder Jessie Blain tied the game with a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the third.

Game two of the three-game series is slated to start at 1 p.m. today and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

SWAC

ALCORN STATE 3, UAPB 2

A late-inning rally came up just short for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Visiting Alcorn State (14-23, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had three hits in the game but led 3-0 in the seventh inning before UAPB (4-30, 2-11) rallied.

Marissa Bracey's two-run double allowed Enecia Sykes and Desiree Bumpers to score and cut the Golden Lions' deficit to one. But Lexi Veamoi got Alyssa Wesley to pop out to end the game.

Veamoi gave up 5 hits and struck out 3 in 7 innings for the Braves. Sydney Green also pitched a complete game for UAPB and finished with seven strikeouts and 10 walks.





