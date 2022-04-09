Community Briefs 4-9-22

JRMC announces 2 new executives

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announces the addition of Tonya Tollett and Ginger Odom to the organization.

Tollett has joined the staff as director of the Jefferson Regional Business Office. A native of DeQueen, Tollett has worked in the healthcare industry for 22 years. She comes to JRMC from Conway Regional, where she was business office manager for six years, according to a news release.

Ginger Odom, is the new oncology business operations manager at the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. A registered nurse, Odom also has a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree and is an OCN (oncology certified nurse).

She has five years of experience in oncology, working at CARTI and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences UAMS before joining JRMC.

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University.

Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release.

Recipients must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average. Selections are based on academic achievements, character, leadership, career plans, and financial need.

Scholarship recipients may receive up to $5,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Funding comes from civil penalties collected by the Department of Agriculture. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Business center plans local event

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center invites Jefferson County business owners, community leaders, lenders, and economic development professionals to attend a free in-person event.

The Market Insights Briefing will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 18 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson Library, 600 S. Main St., according to a news release.

The center will share market research insights about the region. Speakers will be Heather Robinette, ASBTDC entrepreneurial services manager, and Angelisa Henry, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ASBTDC director.

Participants will find out about consumer spending in the county compared to the number of businesses, plus other data. They will also hear how the center assists entrepreneurs and how to connect with ASBTDC resources through its new regional office at UAPB. To register, visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371348.

Honor society inducts Stuttgart resident

Molly Bohanan of Stuttgart was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Mississippi.

Bohanan is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated each year into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a news release.

Restrictions noted for political signs

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds political candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on a highway right of way in Arkansas.

"There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right of way," ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said in a news release.

Laws permit only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property.

ARDOT personnel will remove any "yard" signs placed on the right of way and will contact owners of large "billboard" signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.