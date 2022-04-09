Covid hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas continue trending downward

Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations related to covid-19 were at a combined five Friday, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The covid-19 patients ranged in age from 22 to 74, according to the council. The all-time high for hospitalizations was 183 patients Jan. 24.

There were 84 intensive care beds in use in Northwest Arkansas on Friday; the all-time high was 140 on Sept. 8. There were 19 ventilators in use Friday. The all-time high for ventilators was 87 on Sept. 2. These numbers include both those with covid-19 and other medical needs.

In the River Valley, there was one covid-19 patient at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. That patient was in the intensive care unit. Baptist Health-Fort Smith had two covid-19 patients Friday, up one from last week. None of the patients are in covid critical care units or on ventilators.

Baptist Health Van Buren had two covid-19 patients, said Alicia Agent, hospital marketing manager.

There were a combined 28 new covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Benton County reported 11 new cases, and Washington County had 17, according to data provided by the council.

As of Friday, 56.1% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- were fully immunized against covid-19, and 57% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

Between April 1 and Friday, there were two covid-related deaths in Benton County and none in Washington County, according to officials in both counties' coroner offices.

Benton County has had 135 covid-related deaths this year; Washington County has had 109.