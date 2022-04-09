Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cy Young winner Ray shines in Mariners’ debut

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:02 a.m.
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson celebrates after hitting the walk-off single in the 11th inning of an opening day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)


MINNEAPOLIS -- Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray was through six innings Friday with a manageable pitch count. But a short spring training had left pitchers without time to build up their endurance, as Seattle Manager Scott Servais was keenly aware.

So Servais told the new Mariners left-hander that he had three more hitters. Ray obliged with another quick inning -- becoming the first starter to pitch seven this season -- in an impressive debut.

Ray (1-0) surrendered just 3 hits, walked 4 and struck out 5, and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle opened with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

"Can't say enough how impressed I was with him today and how we went about his business," Servais said. "I think he and I are going to have quite a few conversations toward the end of games as it goes along, and I look forward to it. Great competitor, really excited to have him on the team."

The 30-year-old Ray was just a part of the Mariners' big offseason overhaul that saw the team also add former All-Stars Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Sergio Romo.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 5 (11) Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over Boston for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra scored in 1957.

BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 8 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Toronto erased a seven-run deficit and completed the biggest opening day comeback in seven decades to beat Texas.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Javier Baez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut. With two out and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Baez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder's glove.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 1 Budding star Wander Franco had three hits, Francisco Mejia snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly and AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Baltimore. Franco started the winning rally with a single to right off reliever Dillon Tate. Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi drew a walk and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single to load the bases against right-hander Jorge Perez (0-1). After Brandon Lowe hit into a force play at the plate that took Franco off the bases, Mejia lifted his sacrifice fly to left field.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, REDS 6 Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and Atlanta held off Cincinnati.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 3 Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Los Angeles debut, helping Walker Buehler (1-0) and the Dodgers beat Colorado. Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth.

GIANTS 6, MARLINS 5 (10) Austin Slater doubled with two outs in the 10th inning for his first career walkoff RBI, sending San Francisco past Miami.

METS 7, NATIONALS 3 A benches-clearing interruption after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch overshadowed Max Scherzer's return to Nationals Park even as the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched New York to a victory over Washington. On an evening that began with a 14-minute delay because the stadium lights weren't working and sputtered to an end with a 38-minute rain delay in the top of the ninth, Scherzer (1-0) allowed 3 runs and 3 hits in 6 innings.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the Padres beat Arizona. Manaea handed a no-hitter off to the Padres bullpen a night after Yu Darvish did the same. Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to David Peralta in the eighth, the second day in a row the left-handed reliever blew a no-hit bid.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 9, ATHLETICS 5 Kyle Schwarber homered in his first at-bat with Philadelphia, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper knocked in a run and Aaron Nola struck out seven against Oakland.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5 (10)

NY Mets 7, Washington 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., weather

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

NY Yankees 6, Boston 5 (11)

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5



  photo  Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)
 Nicole Neri   


Print Headline: Cy Young winner Ray shines in Mariners’ debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT