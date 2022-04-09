Cy Young winner Ray shines in Mariners’ debut





MINNEAPOLIS -- Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray was through six innings Friday with a manageable pitch count. But a short spring training had left pitchers without time to build up their endurance, as Seattle Manager Scott Servais was keenly aware.

So Servais told the new Mariners left-hander that he had three more hitters. Ray obliged with another quick inning -- becoming the first starter to pitch seven this season -- in an impressive debut.

Ray (1-0) surrendered just 3 hits, walked 4 and struck out 5, and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle opened with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

"Can't say enough how impressed I was with him today and how we went about his business," Servais said. "I think he and I are going to have quite a few conversations toward the end of games as it goes along, and I look forward to it. Great competitor, really excited to have him on the team."

The 30-year-old Ray was just a part of the Mariners' big offseason overhaul that saw the team also add former All-Stars Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Sergio Romo.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 5 (11) Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over Boston for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra scored in 1957.

BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 8 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Toronto erased a seven-run deficit and completed the biggest opening day comeback in seven decades to beat Texas.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Javier Baez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut. With two out and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Baez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder's glove.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 1 Budding star Wander Franco had three hits, Francisco Mejia snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly and AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Baltimore. Franco started the winning rally with a single to right off reliever Dillon Tate. Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi drew a walk and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single to load the bases against right-hander Jorge Perez (0-1). After Brandon Lowe hit into a force play at the plate that took Franco off the bases, Mejia lifted his sacrifice fly to left field.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, REDS 6 Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and Atlanta held off Cincinnati.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 3 Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Los Angeles debut, helping Walker Buehler (1-0) and the Dodgers beat Colorado. Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth.

GIANTS 6, MARLINS 5 (10) Austin Slater doubled with two outs in the 10th inning for his first career walkoff RBI, sending San Francisco past Miami.

METS 7, NATIONALS 3 A benches-clearing interruption after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch overshadowed Max Scherzer's return to Nationals Park even as the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched New York to a victory over Washington. On an evening that began with a 14-minute delay because the stadium lights weren't working and sputtered to an end with a 38-minute rain delay in the top of the ninth, Scherzer (1-0) allowed 3 runs and 3 hits in 6 innings.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the Padres beat Arizona. Manaea handed a no-hitter off to the Padres bullpen a night after Yu Darvish did the same. Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to David Peralta in the eighth, the second day in a row the left-handed reliever blew a no-hit bid.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 9, ATHLETICS 5 Kyle Schwarber homered in his first at-bat with Philadelphia, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper knocked in a run and Aaron Nola struck out seven against Oakland.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5 (10)

NY Mets 7, Washington 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., weather

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

NY Yankees 6, Boston 5 (11)

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5









Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)

Nicole Neri



