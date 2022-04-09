Marriage Licenses

Michael Butler, 42, and Bonda Herrington, 41, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Marshall, 28, and Monika Harris, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Nicholas White, 40, of Benton, and Scarlett Snyder, 32, of Conway.

William Roehrenbeck, 49, and Elizabeth Sullivan, 28, both of Little Rock.

Dana Smith, 57, of Roland, and Timothy Shaw, 56, of Shirley.

Janie Tolefree, 29, and Louis Pentecost, 28, both of Little Rock.

Chieodozie Uwandu, 32, and Jaleesa Jackson, 32, both of Little Rock.

Cythia Trice, 38, and Matthew Dickson, 52, both of Little Rock.

Philip Deer, 32, and Erin Wilson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Gibbs, 29, and Alexa McCormick, 28, both of Little Rock.

Michael Harris, 40, and Rachel Baker, 37, both of Little Rock.

Arsalan Karimi, 29, and Mahsa Abrishami, 28, both of Sherwood.

Marques Hendricks, 37, and Shyra Hicks, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1219 Wendy Smith v. Brandon Smith.

22-1221 Mycalette Williams v. Ashley Jones.

GRANTED

21-4049 Gloria Stanley v. Alton Stanley.

21-4233 Amy Bison v. Davion Holley.

22-163 Kimberly Bhama v. Jay Bhama.

22-660 Theresa Trent v. Billy Trent.

22-724 Christy Johnson v. Baryon Johnson.