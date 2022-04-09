EDITORIAL: Diplomats in action, sort of

What do you know? The United Nations did something.

Well, in terms of the United Nations, it did something. That is, it almost did something. Which is nearly the same when it comes to the United Nations.

This past week, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council. Only suspend. "Amid mounting concerns" that Russian troops might have committed war crimes in Ukraine. At the UN, this is not something to sneeze at.

As much as Moscow denies it, civilians were killed under Russia's occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv. Satellite images taken from earlier this month--before the Russians pulled out of the area--show the same bodies along the same streets in the same positions where they were later discovered when the All Clear signal came. Those decomposing bodies that still had heads had bullet holes in their temples. These weren't actors.

So the United Nations--that distinguished den of thieves, tyrants, apologists for terror and, at their best, pompous nullities--decided to almost take a stand. According to Reuters, Russia then did the body a solid by quitting the Human Rights Council completely. Which was probably the only way it would have been removed. Voluntarily, that is.

The push by the United States to have this international vote was 93-24-58. That is, 93 countries voted yes to Russia's suspension, 24 voted no, and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority vote was needed to suspend Russia, and abstentions don't count. Thank goodness.

Usually with the UN, and especially the Human Rights Council, pretenses must be kept up. And dictators appeased. And the truth spoken only in bits, after much debate and a solemn vote. Speaking of votes, Reuters reports that this suspension resolution was the third adopted by the General Assembly since Russia invaded Ukraine. "The two previous General Assembly resolutions denouncing Russia were adopted with 141 and 140 votes in favor."

For its part, Red China opposed the resolution, and explained why oh-so-diplomatically: "Such a hasty move at the General Assembly, which forces countries to choose sides, will aggravate the division among member states and intensify the confrontation between the parties concerned--it is like adding fuel to the fire." Of all the adjectives we'd pick to describe the United Nations, hasty wasn't first on the list.

Russian diplomats told the rest of the world that it considered votes against it an "unfriendly gesture" by those nations. Which is also how the mafia talks. ("That's not the action of a friend, you know.") Doubtless those in Moscow are keeping score. For the long run.

Whether any resolution by any subcommittee or council of the UN will have any effect on how Russia operates today, tomorrow or in the next century is doubtful. The UN's will, what there is of it, can be safely ignored. But there is a higher Authority that will not be ignored. And it was once told to His followers: What you sow, so shall ye reap.

The United Nations proves as much.