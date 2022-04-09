EDITORIAL: Ignorance was bliss

Well, that was the scariest part of the paper on Friday. You might have recognized it in the Voices section. And a letter by Eric M. Maxwell of Conway, Ark.

We had written an oh-so-solemn editorial about gun violence in the last week, on the heels of the mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., over the previous weekend. And we bemoaned things like bump stocks, which render long guns automatic by using their recoil to load and shoot another round. Mr. Maxwell told us bump stocks "are so early 2000s."

"Have you heard of the Glock switch?" his letter asks. "It turns a pistol fully automatic, and with an extended magazine can fire 30 bullets in 2.3 seconds. The only problem is once the trigger is pulled, the pistol fires until the magazine is empty; there's no stopping it. And the switch can be produced on a 3-D printer."

To answer his question: No. We hadn't heard of a Glock switch before Friday.

We're speechless. Almost.

Holy cow. Who needs the movie section on Fridays, what with all its horror flicks, when a letter like that appears, and we realize things are even worse than we realized. Somebody is going to have to rock us to sleep tonight.