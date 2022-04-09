Faith Matters: Looking for love in springtime reveals Jesus

Just outside the window of my home office lies a gently sloping meadow filled with wild flowers now blooming in the spring weather. Flowers, tree blossoms, the grass, all are rising from their winter sleep, opening and stretching toward the warmth of the sun. If I'm paying close enough attention, I even get to enjoy a personal favorite -- colorful dogwood blooms that hurry to show themselves before rudely getting crowded out by taller plants.

Nature's spring rise and emergence is a gentle reminder to me of the central message of Easter -- that Jesus rose from the tomb. He was who He said He was: the Son of God with power over death. After offering Himself as a sacrifice both in the Garden of Gethsemane and on Calvary, Jesus Christ's body laid in a tomb for three days. In deep sadness, His followers approached the tomb that once held His body and were told by the attending angel, "Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here: ...He is risen as He said." (Matthew 28:6)

He is risen. Three simple words. He, who once was dead, had overcome death. His love for humanity was so powerful that Jesus was willing to offer his perfect life on the cross to gain power over death and bring hope to all who ever lived. Witnesses to the risen Christ included Mary Magdalene, his disciples, and more than 500 men witnessing that they saw the resurrected Jesus (1 Corinthians 15:6-7).

Earlier Jesus had told his followers, "I am the resurrection and the life," (John 11:25), but they had not understood. Now they knew. After three days in a tomb, he rose with power, the first fruits of all who slept, the assurance for all people that "as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive." (1 Cor. 15:22)

I take great joy that because Jesus was resurrected that Easter morn, we can trust in the veracity and power of all that he taught. Some of Christ's teachings I celebrate this Easter include:

No one should be exempt from our love. Not only should we love God and our neighbors, but also our enemies. God's love encompasses all, and so should ours.

God's forgiveness can change us until we become merciful and forgiving to all, forgiving others as often as needed as God does for us.

Because all we have comes from God, we should be generous both temporally and spiritually helping those in need.

We don't have to take the word of Scripture alone to know if what Christ taught was true -- we can test it by living it. "If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself (John 7:17).

I am grateful to live in such a beautiful community where together so many of us trace back the roots of Easter to the ever-relevant life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Greg Chandler serves as the Rogers stake president for 3,200 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in parts of Northwest Arkansas and southwestern Missouri. Email him in care of megstoker@gmail.com.