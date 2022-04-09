Fassold impresses in pole vault victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- Amanda Fassold, who competed at NCAA Division II Azusa (Calif) Pacific, is showing she's ready for Division I competition at the University of Arkansas.

Fassold, a junior at Arkansas who transferred this year from Azusa Pacific, won the women's pole vault Friday at the John McDonnell Invitational by clearing a personal-best 14 feet, 41/2 inches.

That mark ranks eighth nationally and second in the SEC this outdoor track and field season and is eighth on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Fassold already has graduated from Azusa Pacific with a business management degree and is working towards a master's in business at Arkansas.

"Amanda's very bright, very analytical," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "She reached out to us when she got in the transfer portal and we're glad she's here."

The Razorbacks took the top five places in the women's pole vault despite missing All-Americans Nastssja Campbell and Elien Vekemans.

Campbell injured her biceps at the NCAA Indoor Championships, underwent surgery and is out for the outdoor season. Vekemans, the SEC indoor champion, didn't compete Friday because of a foot injury, but Harter said she hopefully will be able to go next weekend at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif.

The other Razorbacks in the top five Friday were sophomores Mackenzie Hayward (13-21/2), Kaitlyn Banks (13-21/2), junior Bailee McCorkle (128-1/2) and sophomore Grace Ridgeway (12-23/4).

"That shows our depth," Harter said.

Harter said Arkansas assistant Bryan Compton, who coaches the vaulters, is high on Fassold.

"Rarely does Bryan brag about an athletes," Harter said. "He brags about Amanda and her ultimate potential. The last time that happened was with Sandi Morris."

Morris, an NCAA champion for the Razorbacks after transferring from North Carolina, was the 2016 Olympic silver medalist.

"The conditions were terrible, so that shows you Amanda's talent," Harter said of the windy conditions and temperatures in the 50s on Friday. "When we have more ideal conditions, she's going to have greater marks. She's going to be the national picture."

Arkansas signee Mia Cochran, a senior at Moon Area (Pa.) High School in suburban Pittsburgh, won the 3,000 meters Friday in 9 minutes, 42.92 seconds. She signed with the Razorbacks last fall.

"Mia was very highly recruited," Harter said. "She visited here in the fall and really liked what we had to offer.

"We're super excited about her coming next year. She came out here [to compete] so her mom and dad could see the area, because they hadn't been here. They're on their way to Florida for spring break."

Arkansas senior Kennedy Thomson won the 800 in 2:10.01.

Lexington Hilton, who is redshirting at Arkansas after transferring from Arkansas State University, won the 1,500 in 3:49.88.'

Razorbacks sophomore Ayden Owens, the NCAA champion in the heptathlon indoors, prepared for next week's decathlon at the Mount San Antonio College Relays, by running 13.82 in the 110-meter hurdles and throwing the discus a personal-best 145-10.

University of Central Arkansas senior Alex Hanson won the 3,000 in 8:27.13. Arkansas State University junior Evangelynn Harris took second in the discus (156-1) and third in the shot put (50-