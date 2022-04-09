Fayetteville ‘bicycles’ past Heritage

ROGERS -- One bicycle kick was enough for Fayetteville against Rogers Heritage on Friday.

Edgar Torres scored the only goal of the game with 21 minutes, 31 seconds left to give Fayetteville a 1-0 victory over Heritage in 6A-West Conference action at Gates Stadium. Fayetteville (10-3-1, 6-0) was being outplayed by Heritage (2-4, 2-3) until Torres, a 6-5 defender, put the Bulldogs ahead with a spectacular individual kick into the War Eagles' net.

A bicycle kick in soccer occurs when a player does a backwards somersault and strikes the ball while in midair. It was a play Torres executed perfectly.

"That's one of the best goals I've seen from a center-back, which is a defender," Fayetteville coach Brent Crenshaw said. "That was a flashy play from a big kid. It was amazing."

The goal was only the second of the season and first-ever for Torres with a bicycle kick in organized soccer.

"I usually don't go up with my foot much," said Torres, a junior with the Bulldogs. "I saw the ball behind me and I knew I couldn't reach it with my head. So, I just flung back, thew a bicycle, and it ended up inside the net."

Friday's road win for Fayetteville comes on the heels of a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over Springdale, the defending state champions in Class 6A. Rogers Heritage came into the match with some momentum following consecutive wins over Fort Smith Southside (6-1) and Bentonville West (3-1). Heritage controlled the ball for much of the first half Friday but the War Eagles could not get a good shot off against the Fayetteville defense and senior goalkeeper Harrison Ennis.

Still, Rogers Heritage came off the field with some enthusiasm at halftime, knowing its team had outplayed Fayetteville the first 40 minutes. Heritage had three good chances to score halfway though the second half but could not convert. Eduardo Mauricio hit the side of the goal from the left side and Ennis rushed out to snatch the ball away with Brandon Gallardo barreling down from the right side seconds later.

Heritage had one more opportunity in the final seconds but Gallardo couldn't get his foot on a long pass just to the left of the Fayetteville goal.

"We had two tough games in the past week and I was trying to save our legs a little bit by holding us back," Crenshaw said. "But that's not who we are. The last two minutes of the first half we started pressing them and that's when we started creating chances."