Filling the gap

It's human to recall where we were when first hearing of something that changed the world, or our perspective. I can vividly recount where I was when I learned that my father had died, that a plane had crashed into the first tower in 2001, and that the state's Health Department had confirmed covid-19's arrival in Arkansas.

As we enter the third year of living with covid, we are now recognizing that if we are to restore something akin to "normalcy," it will be necessary to accept and manage our anxiety with an ongoing threat of coronaviruses and variants. I grieve the loss of nearly a million American lives. But I'm also contemplating the more hopeful legacy of covid. Surely some covid-inspired adjustments will endure because they make sense with or without a global pandemic.

For example, my adult children who live in three different time zones and I convened regular Zoom calls in 2020. We still do these periodically. Another positive outgrowth is virtual instruction. While it has been a poor substitute for in-person learning for primary and secondary students, some colleges and graduate schools will make virtual learning a continuing option for students.

Similarly, educational programming offered at the Central Arkansas Library System will likely continue to be available in a hybrid format, where some participants are in the room and others join virtually. This lowers barriers to attendance for some people while preserving the benefits of in-person meetings for others.

CALS and other libraries, like many restaurants, will not do away with curbside service that we began in April 2020 while libraries were shuttered. Besides taking materials to the curb for patrons, we also began figuring out ways to supplement student learning at home with what librarians dubbed "grab and go" activity kits. These proved so popular that CALS programmers are still putting these together even though the library is once again open for storytime and in-person programming.

Another potentially constructive longer-term societal consequence of the pandemic's impact is the possibility that more people now realize the harm to families and the economy imposed by a lack of societal support for working parents. Whether because of scheduled school breaks or pandemic-related closures, many parents have struggled to balance child care with work obligations.

A new Pew Research Center study found that about half of workers who quit a job in 2021 did so because of child-care issues. Roughly one-third of households with an income below $30,000 do not have a high-speed Internet connection at home, causing a "homework gap." As an article in Slate recently claimed, "working parents of small children feel utterly abandoned, and many of them are at their breaking point."

These problems are not new, but I hope the pandemic has forced more employers and policymakers to confront them. Before covid, a 2018 report, "The Summer Care Gap," revealed that nearly half (44 percent) of American parents struggle to afford summer care or camp for their children. Thanks to winter break, snow days, and omicron-fueled school closures, the struggle escalated in early 2022. Employers and public officials must commit more effort and resources to addressing this societal problem that the pandemic placed front and center.

Public libraries have often filled the gap for many parents who cannot afford child care when school is out or on break. At CALS, we are now trying to apply lessons learned from the pandemic to improve on meeting this need.

Last year, the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $150,000 to CALS in American Rescue Plan funding.

The grant has enabled CALS to host day camps on school holidays in 2022. During the recent spring break, we conducted a week-long camp at four of our libraries for kids ages 8-17. Camp participants learned about gardening, nutrition and entrepreneurship, and with the support of our friends at the Museum of Discovery and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, CALS camps provided some of the library's youngest patrons with an opportunity to engage in art and STEAM activities.

With the same grant, we were also able to extend a math tutoring program we started during the fall of 2020. Count UP connects volunteer tutors with students for one-on-one math instruction.

This month, CALS started an eight-week after-school series for kids and teens ages 8-17 on topics like photography, yoga, and cooking. Registration is available at cals.rocks/after-school. And this summer, CALS will partner with UA Little Rock Children International to offer similar enrichment experiences for day campers.

CALS and other institutions dedicated to helping families thrive have to take from the pandemic a renewed commitment to creating policies and programs that are friendly to parents. That could mean creating enriching free child-care options for out-of-school time, or offering computer stations with built-in toddler playpens, like a public library in Virginia did recently.

As the director of the largest public library system in Arkansas, I am committed to finding partners to join in supporting students, parents, caregivers, and educators in more ways than we were doing two years ago when covid disrupted our lives. At CALS, our mission is to "help residents reach their full potential." That means providing resources and services that assist our patrons as neighbors, citizens, job-seekers, employees--and, yes, people working hard to raise our next generation.

Nate Coulter is executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System.