Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Different lifestyles

I find myself confused by a statement Holly Hines made in her letter regarding children's exposure to homosexual characters in films: "This audience is too young to know about the problems in this world."

Is being gay a problem? Or was the wording just a bit rough? Whatever the case, I feel that it is incredibly important that children are exposed to all types of people, including those who are gay. After all, many of the problems in this world are bred from ignorance.

It won't hurt a child to see examples of different lifestyles and beliefs. I would say that it makes them into stronger and more caring people.

Love begins at understanding. Wouldn't you agree?

CADE WILKS

Dardanelle