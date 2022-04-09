Former Springdale Har-Ber teacher guilty of assault, battery

SPRINGDALE -- Kyle Smith, a former geometry teacher at Har-Ber High School, was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor assault and battery charges in Springdale District Court.

District Judge Jeff Harper put Smith on "advisement" for one year, said City Attorney Ernest Cate. Smith's case will be sealed if he pays his fines and gets in no further trouble, Cate said.

Smith's sentence includes a $100 fine for assault in the second degree, which was suspended by Harper, and a $200 fine for battery in the third degree, which wasn't suspended.

Smith has 30 days to file an appeal with the Washington County Circuit Court, Cate said.

The charges stemmed from an incident with a student at Har-Ber High School. Details of the incident were not released because a minor was involved, Cate said.

Arrest warrants were issued Oct. 25 for Smith.

A phone and text message to Smith went unanswered Friday. His attorney, Greg Alagood of Little Rock, was out of the office Friday when called for comment.

Mary Jordan, a School District spokeswoman, said Friday in a text the district doesn't comment on personnel matters when asked for Smith's current status with the district.

Smith also served on Fayetteville's City Council from 2017 to 2020. He lost his bid for reelection in 2020 in a four-person race for the council's Ward 4, Position 2 seat.