Frisco 5, Arkansas 4

Center fielder J.P. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the third inning and finished 2 for 4 at the plate to help the Frisco Roughriders to a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night in the Texas League season-opener at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.
The Travelers recorded six hits to seven by the Roughriders and broke through in the fifth with RBI hits by from Tanner Kirwer and Cade Marlowe.
George Kirby started on the mound for Arkansas, but couldn’t settle in, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, walking 1 and striking out 5 over 4 1/3 innings.
Frisco regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Disbel Arias to give the Roughriders a 3-2 advantage. But Arkansas responded with two runs in the top of the sixth.
First, Joe Rizzo drove a pitch from Avery Weems into left field for an RBI double. Two batters later, Patrick Frick grounded out to the shortstop to put the Travelers back in front 4-3.
In the eighth, the Roughriders got to Devin Sweet and scored twice to secure the victory.
Sweet received the loss for Arkansas after allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 2 over 2 innings. Reliever Fernery Ozuna picked up the win.
Travelers April-August Schedule
All times Central
APRIL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
9 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
10 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.
11 Springfield 6:05 p.m.
12 Springfield 11:05 a.m.
13 Springfield 6:35 p.m.
14 Springfield 6:35 p.m.
15 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
16 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
17 Off
18 Off
19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
21 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
23 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
24 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.
25 Off
26 Wichita 11:05 a.m.
27 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
28 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
29 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
30 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
MAY
1 Wichita 1:35 p.m.
2 Off
3 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
4 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
5 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
6 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
7 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
8 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.
9 Off
10 at San Antonio TBD
11 at San Antonio TBD
12 at San Antonio TBD
13 at San Antonio TBD
14 at San Antonio TBD
14 at San Antonio TBD
15 at San Antonio TBD
16 Off
17 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
18 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
19 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
20 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
21 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
22 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
23 Off
24 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
25 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
26 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
29 Amarillo 5:35 p.m.
30 Off
31 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
JUNE
1 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
2 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
3 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
5 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.
6 Off
7 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
8 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
9 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
10 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
11 Wichita 5:35 p.m.
12 Wichita 1:35 p.m.
13 Off
14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
17 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
18 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.
19 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.
20 Off
21 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
22 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
23 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
24 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
25 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
26 Frisco 1:35 p.m.
27 Off
28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
JULY
1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
3 at Tulsa 6:05 p.m.
4 Springfield 5:35 p.m.
5 Off
6 Springfield 12:05 p.m.
7 Springfield 6:35 p.m.
8 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
9 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
10 Springfield 1:35 p.m.
11 Off
12 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
13 at Wichita 12:05 p.m.
14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
16 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.
17 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.
18 Off
19 Off
20 Off
21 Off
22 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
23 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
24 Frisco 1:35 p.m.
25 Off
26 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
27 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
31 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1 Off
2 Midland 6:35 p.m.
3 Midland 6:35 p.m.
4 Midland 6:35 p.m.
5 Midland 7:05 p.m.
6 Midland 7:05 p.m.
7 Midland 1:35 p.m.
8 Off
9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
15 Off
16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.
22 Off
23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.
29 Off
30 at Midland TBD
31 at Midland TBD