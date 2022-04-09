Frisco 5, Arkansas 4

Center fielder J.P. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the third inning and finished 2 for 4 at the plate to help the Frisco Roughriders to a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night in the Texas League season-opener at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Travelers recorded six hits to seven by the Roughriders and broke through in the fifth with RBI hits by from Tanner Kirwer and Cade Marlowe.

George Kirby started on the mound for Arkansas, but couldn’t settle in, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, walking 1 and striking out 5 over 4 1/3 innings.

Frisco regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Disbel Arias to give the Roughriders a 3-2 advantage. But Arkansas responded with two runs in the top of the sixth.

First, Joe Rizzo drove a pitch from Avery Weems into left field for an RBI double. Two batters later, Patrick Frick grounded out to the shortstop to put the Travelers back in front 4-3.

In the eighth, the Roughriders got to Devin Sweet and scored twice to secure the victory.

Sweet received the loss for Arkansas after allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 2 over 2 innings. Reliever Fernery Ozuna picked up the win.

Travelers April-August Schedule

All times Central

APRIL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

9 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

10 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

11 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

12 Springfield 11:05 a.m.

13 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

14 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

15 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

16 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

17 Off

18 Off

19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

21 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

23 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

24 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.

25 Off

26 Wichita 11:05 a.m.

27 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

28 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

29 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

30 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

MAY

1 Wichita 1:35 p.m.

2 Off

3 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

4 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

5 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

6 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

7 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

8 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

9 Off

10 at San Antonio TBD

11 at San Antonio TBD

12 at San Antonio TBD

13 at San Antonio TBD

14 at San Antonio TBD

14 at San Antonio TBD

15 at San Antonio TBD

16 Off

17 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

18 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

19 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

20 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

21 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

22 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

23 Off

24 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

25 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

26 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

29 Amarillo 5:35 p.m.

30 Off

31 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

JUNE

1 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

2 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

3 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

5 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.

6 Off

7 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

8 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

9 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

10 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

11 Wichita 5:35 p.m.

12 Wichita 1:35 p.m.

13 Off

14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

17 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

18 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

19 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

20 Off

21 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

22 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

23 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

24 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

25 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

26 Frisco 1:35 p.m.

27 Off

28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

JULY

1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

3 at Tulsa 6:05 p.m.

4 Springfield 5:35 p.m.

5 Off

6 Springfield 12:05 p.m.

7 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

8 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

9 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

10 Springfield 1:35 p.m.

11 Off

12 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

13 at Wichita 12:05 p.m.

14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

16 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.

17 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.

18 Off

19 Off

20 Off

21 Off

22 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

23 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

24 Frisco 1:35 p.m.

25 Off

26 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

27 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

31 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1 Off

2 Midland 6:35 p.m.

3 Midland 6:35 p.m.

4 Midland 6:35 p.m.

5 Midland 7:05 p.m.

6 Midland 7:05 p.m.

7 Midland 1:35 p.m.

8 Off

9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

15 Off

16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.

22 Off

23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.

29 Off

30 at Midland TBD

31 at Midland TBD