Gators jump early, throttle Razorbacks

Today’s game

No. 2 Arkansas at No. 22 Florida

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 23-5, 8-2 SEC; Florida 19-11, 3-7

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.69); Florida TBA

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 3B Cayden Wallace went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tied for the third-longest on the team this season. … In the Florida eighth, Arkansas infielders Jalen Battles, Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace, in that order, turned in impressive plays on tough ground balls, each ranging in one direction or the other and making strong throws on the run. … 1B Peyton Stovall dropped a popped-up bunt by Mac Gauscette in the second inning for the Hogs’ lone error. … Arkansas OF Chris Lanzilli had his streak of reaching base in all 27 games he had played end with an 0-for-4 night with three strikeouts. … Arkansas RHP Connor Noland dropped his ERA from 3.41 to 2.61 after his past two starts, wins over Mississippi State and Florida. In SEC play, he is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and an .869 WHIP in 4 starts. … Florida LHP Hunter Barco’s ERA rose from 1.87 to 2.23 after the Razorbacks scored 3 earned runs on the top sophomore prospect in 5 innings on Friday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Florida*, noon

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UAPB, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY LSU*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY LSU*, 6 p.m.

*SEC game

No. 22 Florida jumped on University of Arkansas starter Hagen Smith in the first couple of innings to build an insurmountable lead and cast off two long losing streaks Friday in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators hit two home runs to back a strong start from Brandon Sproat for a 7-2 win before an announced crowd of 5,795 at Florida Ballpark that snapped a six-game losing streak to the No. 2 Razorbacks and a six-game SEC skid this season, the longest for Florida since 2006.

Smith (5-2), a freshman left-hander, fell victim to control problems in the opening innings and was also hurt by some wind-blown hits for the Gators (20-11, 4-7 SEC), who beat Arkansas for the first time since March 25, 2018.

Arkansas (23-6, 8-3) will aim for its 14th consecutive SEC series win at noon today in the final game of the series, when Razorback right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.69) will oppose an undetermined Florida starter.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 in rubber-match games this season after going 7-1 in those scenarios last season.

Arkansas out-hit the Gators 10-9, but Florida stroked it with more power and better timing.

"We just didn't do a very good job with runners in scoring position or just runners on base in general," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Yeah, we got 10 hits, but we didn't hit the ball like we normally do.

"Three or four of those hits just kind of dropped in or found holes. We did line out a couple of times, but when it really mattered, that's when their pitchers really stepped it up."

Arkansas designated hitter Brady Slavens, hitting in the seven hole, went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple. Cayden Wallace and Peyton Stovall added two hits each for the Razorbacks.

Florida's Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle each hit solo home runs that were launched up into the strong wind blowing out to right-center field.

The wind played havoc on several balls, as Florida brothers Jud Fabian and Deric Fabian each had wind-blown doubles.

"Yeah [the wind] didn't help us at all tonight," Van Horn said. "We just didn't the balls that way or up high that had a chance to get out."

The Gators scored two runs in both the first and second innings while collecting only three hits. Jud Fabian reached on a wind-aided double that drifted beyond the second base bag into no-man's land with one out. He then scored on a long sacrifice fly on which center fielder Braydon Webb reached just over the fence to bring in a drive by Sterlin Thompson.

Langford then walloped his 11th home run of the season to make it 2-0.

"He wasn't locating," Van Horn said of Smith. "That was the No. 1 thing. They just attacked him and he got behind in the count a lot and when he didn't get behind in the count, they just went after the first-pitch fastball. And if he missed his spot, they hit it pretty good.

"We didn't play very well, obviously. We didn't play very good defense behind him that cost him a run or two. It was about command more than anything."

Smith worked just 4 1/3 innings, the shortest outing for an Arkansas starter in league play, and allowed 7 runs, 6 earned, on 7 hits and 2 walks. He struck out one.

The first four Florida batters reached in a wild bottom of the second inning. Kendrick Calilao led off with a four-pitch walk on which Smith and the Arkansas dugout seemed to feel he got squeezed on a couple of pitches, leading to some barking between Van Horn and home plate umpire Jeffrey Macias.

Josh Rivera beat the shift with a ground-ball single through the traditional spot where a second baseman would line up. Mac Gauscette followed with a popped-up bunt toward first that had a chance to be a double play. However, Stovall jumped on the move as the ball hit his glove at first base and it ricocheted into foul territory to leave the bases loaded.

Nine-hole batter Derick Fabian walked to force in a run, then Colby Halter followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Florida added another run on Riopelle's home run in the third inning to make it 5-0.

While Smith struggled to keep the ball down in the zone, Sproat (4-3), a sophomore right-hander Sproat, flummoxed the Razorbacks with a three-pitch mix that included a deft breaking ball he used to get ahead of hitter after hitter.

Sproat induced two ground-ball double plays in the early innings and worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 7 hits and 2 walks and striking out 5.

The Razorbacks broke through in the fifth when Jalen Battles led off with a single and came around on Stovall's single and a Florida throwing error.

Arkansas plated its final run against reliever Blake Purnell in the eighth on Braydon Webb's single and Slavens' triple over the head of the center fielder Jud Fabian.