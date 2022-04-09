Gators win slugfest, hand Razorbacks first series loss of '22

Florida scored twice against Arkansas reliever Brady Tygart in the eighth inning and the No. 22 Gators won 9-7 on Saturday to hand the second-ranked Razorbacks their first series loss of the season.

Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. The Razorbacks had won 13 consecutive series in conference play, two shy of the SEC record.

Josh Rivera bunted in the first at-bat against Tygart in the eighth and advanced to second base when Tygart threw the ball away trying to throw out Rivera at first base. Rivera went to third base on a two-strike bunt by Mac Guscette and scored the go-ahead run on Deric Fabian’s sacrifice fly.

The Gators added a two-out run in the inning when Jud Fabian singled in the first pitch against Zebulon Vermillion. That scored Colby Halter, who doubled on the final pitch thrown by Tygart.

Florida (21-11, 5-7) dealt the final blows in a back-and-forth contest. Arkansas twice rallied to tie the game after falling behind by four runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth.

Zack Gregory’s one-out solo home run in the eighth inning tied the game 7-7. Gregory also had a game-tying hit in the fourth when he cleared the bases with two-out, three-run double to pull the Razorbacks even at 4-4.

Gregory finished 2 for 2 with 4 RBI. He also walked once while hitting in the No. 9 hole.

Aided by a wind that was gusting out at nearly 25 mph, the Gators hit a pair of three-run home runs against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, who was lifted after allowing a three-run homer to Wyatt Langford with no outs in the fifth inning. Wiggins allowed consecutive singles before Langford’s blast that put the Gators ahead 7-4.

Wiggins allowed 7 runs on 9 hits, walked 2 and struck out 5 in his worst start in conference play.

Arkansas scored twice in the sixth inning to pull to within 7-6. Jalen Battles hit a one-out double and scored on an error by Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilou. Robert Moore also walked with the bases loaded to force home another run.

It appeared the Razorbacks might have tied the game in the sixth when Chris Lanzilli claimed he was hit by a two-out pitch in the at-bat following Moore’s. A replay review upheld the call on the field of a foul ball and Lanzilli struck out on the next pitch to strand three.

The Razorbacks left seven runners on base. Florida out-hit Arkansas 13-8.

BT Riopelle hit the Gators’ first home run to cap a four-run third inning. Florida had four hits against Wiggins in the inning, including an RBI single by Langford, who went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI.

Arkansas answered with four runs in the top of the fourth. Moore, Michael Turner and Battles singled in the first five at-bats. Battles’ two-out RBI single scored Moore to pull the Razorbacks to within 4-1. Peyton Stovall walked before Gregory’s three-run hit tied the game.

Gregory’s double was the final pitch thrown by Florida starter Brandon Neely, who was lifted after a 3 2/3-inning start that included 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Ryan Slater retired Cayden Wallace to strand Gregory at second base in the fourth inning. Slater pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed 3 hits and 2 walks. The Razorbacks scored three times against him, but only one run was earned.

Blake Purnell pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. Purnell retired all five hitters he faced, beginning with the Razorbacks’ leadoff hitter Wallace.

Tygart took his first loss after a 2 2/3-inning outing that included 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Razorbacks lost their third consecutive series at Florida, where they have not won a series since 2012.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff — the first of five games in five days at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the Golden Lions twice before a three-game home series against LSU that begins next Thursday.