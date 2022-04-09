Gentry robotics team ranks 10th in the state

GENTRY -- The Gentry High School robotics team attended the state robotics competition March 12 at Russellville.

"We had a lot of fun, but we were very unprepared for the competition," said junior Zoe Lacosse. "We did not expect the competition to be as tough as it was. We also got disqualified from one of the matches for entanglement. ... Either way, we had a lot of fun, and we are waiting to see if we made it to worlds or not."

"We placed 31st out of 38 in the main tournament, and our skills run was No. 10 in the state of Arkansas," said Coach Jordan Toland. "We were one spot away from qualifying for the World Championship."