STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

UALR 5, Texas-Arlington 1

The Trojans made the most of their eight hits Friday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, driving in runs on four of them against the Mavericks.

UALR (14-12, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference) got seven innings of one-run ball from starter Hayden Arnold, who scattered seven hits and retired eight straight batters between the third and sixth innings.

Noah Dickerson and Canyon McWilliams had back-to-back RBI singles in the third to put the Trojans up 2-0. After Texas-Arlington (11-19, 4-6) got on the board in the sixth inning, UALR answered with three more runs, capped by a McWilliams solo home run in the eighth.

La.-Lafayette 10, Arkansas State 0

The Red Wolves managed just four hits Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, three of them coming from twins Brandon and Jacob Hager.

Arkansas State starter Justin Medlin struggled against the Ragin' Cajuns, surrendering 8 runs on 9 hits over the opening 5 innings, putting ASU (5-22, 0-10 Sun Belt Conference) in a significant hole.

Four different players logged two hits for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-14, 5-5), led by Carson Roccaforte, who reached in all four plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with 2 runs.

ASUN

Jacksonville St. 4, Cent. Arkansas 3

Tyler Cleveland headed into the ninth with a lead, but the Bears' ace couldn't make it three wins in as many weekends, surrendering a two-run go-ahead home run to Jacksonville State first baseman Alex Strachan at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA (11-17, 6-4 ASUN) took an early 1-0 lead and stayed in front until Jacksonville State (13-14, 7-3) tied it in the fourth, ending Cleveland's streak of 22 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Bears regained the advantage in the fifth on a Kolby Johnson sacrifice fly and pulled ahead 3-1 in the seventh on an RBI single by Hunter Hicks. But the visitors pulled within one in the eighth, setting the stage for Strachan's winner.

SWAC

GRAMBLING STATE 14, UAPB 3 (7)

Grambling State (12-18, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used an eight-run, fifth inning Friday night in Grambling, La., to steer clear of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and win for the fourth time in its past five games.

Julian Murphy, Keylon Mack and David Valoy Jr. all had three hits while Terry Burrell had four RBI for the Tigers, who led 6-2 before its surge in the eighth. Mack also drove in three runs for Grambling State.

Edwin DeLa Cruz and Dante Leach were both 2 for 3 for UAPB (6-18-1, 3-7), which was beaten for the sixth consecutive time. The Golden Lions trailed 6-0 before a home run from JaKobi Jackson and an RBI triple from Leach in the fourth got them on the board.

But UAPB generated one run after that, and that came on a sacrifice fly from Declaudio Irvin in the seventh. Damon Elarton took the loss for UAPB after surrendering 11 hits and 10 runs, 8 of which were earned, in 4 innings. He also struck out five and walked two.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette