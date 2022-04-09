Hot Springs man dies after car catches fire in carport

HOT SPRINGS -- A man died Tuesday evening after his car caught fire, trapping him inside, shortly after he pulled into the carport of his residence at 205 Brown St., Hot Springs Fire Marshal Tom Braughton said.

The victim, identified as Michael Waymack, 74, died inside the car, which was fully engulfed when the first firefighters arrived at 5:16 p.m., less than four minutes after the initial 911 call was received. The fire was mostly contained to the carport area, Braughton said.

The exact circumstances of the fire that started in the car, a 2007 Corvette, was still under investigation, but Braughton said it had spread quickly to the carport, which was detached from the house.

Four engines and a rescue truck with 15 firefighting personnel and three administrative personnel responded to the scene along with Hot Springs police, who arrived first, and LifeNet.

Braughton said they were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly and keep it from causing any major damage to the house, other than some damage to the soffit and fascia and along part of the roof line.

Hot Springs Police Department Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes said the fire appeared to be accidental, noting, "The victim had just arrived home when the vehicle suddenly caught on fire, trapping him inside."

Braughton said police were told by neighbors and bystanders when they arrived that it was believed the driver was still inside the car, but they weren't able to confirm it until they had the fire under control and were able to see inside.

A van also was parked to the side, not under the carport, and received some fire damage, he said.