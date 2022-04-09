Sections
I-30 work requires more lane closures

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 a.m.
An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

WEEKEND CLOSINGS

• I-30 will be closed between East Sixth Street and Interstate 630 in Little Rock through 5 a.m. Monday to demolish the East Sixth Street overpass. Signs will point to using the frontage roads as detours. The work was scheduled to begin Friday night.

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane of Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Single lane on East Ninth Street eastbound between the northbound frontage road and McMath Avenue in Little Rock.

• Flagging operations at East Third Street intersections at River Market Avenue and Rock Street in Little Rock

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• Single lanes on the I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane on Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• President Clinton Avenue will be closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock through mid-April; detour signs to indicate motorists use East Third Street.

• Sherman Street between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock through mid-March; detour signs to indicate motorists use River Market Avenue.

• East Sixth Street overpass in Little Rock closed until early 2023; traffic is detoured to East Ninth Street or East Third Street.

