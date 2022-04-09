• Demarion Ty'Quan Cooper, 20, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Alabama were arrested on charges of inciting or encouraging a riot with online messages urging the spring break "takeover" of Panama City Beach, Fla., where 160 people were arrested and 75 guns were confiscated over a weekend dubbed "Panamaniac."

• Mark Howell of the Transportation Security Administration said that out of all the guns found at airport-security checkpoints nationwide, 1 in every 11 is at Atlanta's airport, which set a record with 94 detections in the first quarter.

• Andrew Gosling of Australia was sentenced to 5½ years in jail for killing a 73-year-old Singaporean man and injuring his wife by hurling an empty wine bottle at their dinner gathering, with a judge citing a "high degree of rashness" and vulgarities that Gosling directed against Muslims.

• Quintez Brown, 22, a social justice activist who was running for a Metro Council seat in Louisville, Ky., but is accused of shooting at a mayoral candidate and grazing his sweater, was indicted on federal charges on top of his state charges, and he again pleaded innocent.

• Jordan Caston, an 18-year-old murder suspect, faces arson charges after staffers at the Adams County, Miss., jail had to use mop buckets to extinguish a fire that the sheriff says Caston started by using wires to create sparks, igniting toilet paper and then setting clothing and blankets on fire.

• Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, said 11 troopers from out of state have joined his state's Highway Patrol, "the best agency in the country," since it began offering incentives to unvaccinated officers at odds with their previous agencies.

• Ivan Gomez, 31, faces up to 24 years in prison after being convicted of starting a wildfire while growing marijuana in Los Padres National Forest, destroying 10 homes and a California condor sanctuary, killing 12 endangered birds and seriously injuring a firefighter.

• Justin Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, said the move "gives folks ... a second chance at getting a good job and the quality of life that they deserve" as the city asks judges to expunge 4,000 misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

• Eddie Tipton, 59, had his good-behavior parole revoked after getting into trouble just before his release from prison, where he'd served five years of a 25-year sentence for rigging computers to win Iowa lottery jackpots.