Jackson accepts confirmation in tears





WASHINGTON -- Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court showed the progress of America, declaring, "We've made it -- all of us."

Jackson delivered emotional remarks on the sunny White House South Lawn a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying, it was a development the entire country could be proud of.

"We have come a long way toward perfecting our union," she said. "In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States."

President Joe Biden, who made his own history by nominating her, stood by her side for Friday's event, celebrating her confirmation as "a moment of real change in American history." On Jackson's other side: Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to attain her high office.

Jackson will take the bench later this year, filling the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries, declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed American segregation.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," Jackson said. "But we've made it. We've made it, all of us."

Jackson, at times speaking through tears as she thanked her family and mentors for their support, promised to follow in Breyer's footsteps on the bench.

"I have done my level best to stay in my lane and to reach a result that is consistent with my understanding of the law," she said, "And with the obligation to rule independently, without fear or favor."

Jackson won't formally join the court until early summer, and the justices won't hear cases again until October.

Her arrival on the bench won't upend the current 6-3 conservative balance. But in addition to the racial history, it will for the first time four women are on the court at one time.

Biden nominated Jackson on the second anniversary of his pledge ahead of the South Carolina presidential primary to select a Black woman for the court. He said the promise of putting someone like Jackson on the court helped motivate his bid for the Oval Office.

"I could see it as a day of hope, a day of promise, a day of progress, a day when once again the moral arc of the universe -- as Barack [Obama] used to quote all the time -- bends a little more toward justice," Biden said. "I believe so strongly that we needed a court that looks like America."

Biden praised Jackson's "incredible character and integrity" during the confirmation process, saying she put up with "verbal abuse, the anger, constant interruptions, the most vile baseless assertions and accusations." He praised the three Republican senators who joined Democrats to back her for the court: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Jackson will be the high court's first former public defender -- with the elite legal background of other justices as well.

The crowd on the White House lawn included Jackson's family, members of Biden's Cabinet, some of the Democratic senators who backed her nomination, as well as Democratic representatives and allies. The White House said all current and former justices of the Supreme Court were invited, but none attended.

The event came amid a covid-19 outbreak among Washington's political class that has sidelined members of Biden's administration and lawmakers, including Collins and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who tested positive for the virus just hours after voting for Brown's confirmation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was on the invite list, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Harris delivered remarks, though she was identified on Wednesday as a close contact of a staffer who tested positive.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines require close contacts to wear masks while around other people.

Harris did not wear one during the South Lawn event, and she hugged Jackson at the conclusion.

"She had an emotional moment, which is understandable," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

While Jackson awaits Breyer's official retirement, a White House official said, she will remain on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but continue to recuse herself from cases.

Information for this article was contributed Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.





Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (left) enters the White House on Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden after a South Lawn celebration of her confirmation to the Supreme Court. "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," Jackson said. "But we've made it. We've made it, all of us."











