Khone takes helm of Rogers Public Education Foundation

ROGERS -- Krista Khone has joined the Rogers Public Education Foundation as its executive director, according to a School District news release.

The foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of public education by collecting and distributing money for worthwhile academic programs that would not normally be funded through conventional means.

Khone most recently spent about three years as director of external relations at Celebrate Arkansas magazine. Before that, she spent 19 years as vice president of special projects and leadership at the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to have Krista on board as our executive director," said Kelli Gemmell, foundation board chairwoman. "Krista's breadth of knowledge in fundraising and event planning, as well as her vast knowledge of our community, make her uniquely qualified to lead our efforts."

Khone replaces Casey Shelor, who left the position last fall, according to Ashley Siwiec, district communications director.

Khone, a Rogers native, received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in adult education, both from the University of Arkansas, according to the release.