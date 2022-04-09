Quality, not quantity

So far, since Dec. 1, I've had six checks that were not delivered; three to AT&T, three right here in Little Rock. That's a lot of late fees and shutoff notices. Folks say it's the quantity of postal employees (short-staffed), which means mail will get there slower. I say it's the quality; mail doesn't get there at all. I have postmen dropping off mail in my box, too lazy to pick up outgoing mail. Which trash can are they dumping it in?

Am I the only one? My doctor has filed a complaint, and the utility company's filing a complaint. Yet it is being swept under a rug somewhere. I'll be surprised if this letter is received.

DUANE HEARD

Little Rock

Meaningless exercise

Here we go again. How many times have we seen this scenario? Congress brings in oil industry execs for a supposed "tongue lashing" so they can appear to their constituents to be taking action to address high fuel prices. The execs take the usual "not our fault" position and show the proper amount of respect while waiting patiently for it to all be over.

Nothing has come from it in the past and nothing will happen now. The execs just see these hearings as part of the price they must pay from time to time for doing business.

DON McGOHAN

Casa

Will not leave church

This letter is in response to "A faith that must move on" by Gwen Faulkenberry in the March 27 edition of your paper. I am 87 years old, a retired pastor, once a Democrat, and now a conservative that doesn't identify with any political party.

I don't like Donald Trump's lifestyle, but I do like what he did for America. I believe he does stand for our country' s Constitution and welfare. I do not see this in our current president. In fact, just the opposite, only what's best for himself and his family. Too, in spite of the writer's own personal position, we do have a problem with what is being taught in our public schools, such as critical race theory.

However, let me get to the point about Gwen Faulkenberry leaving her church, which is the church that I, too, grew up in. Not like her, I didn't leave my church when I saw President Bill Clinton, whose lifestyle was no better than Donald Trump's, singing in the choir of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock. Over the years I served as a pastor in the Southern Baptist Convention, I saw her flaws, but I didn't find another group of Christians that satisfied my beliefs any better, so I stayed with her!

Another thing I would not do as a pastor was to criticize any denomination publicly, especially my own. I don't think Ms. Faulkenberry gave it a thought of how she would hurt the very denomination that gave her the foundation for her faith when she openly shared her views.

I close by stating that I will be surprised if this letter gets published, for most of the letters to the editor I read are not from the conservative position. But I did take pleasure in writing it, even if it only satisfied my desire to do so.

DENNIS M. DODSON

Monticello