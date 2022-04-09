More than beer and hot dogs at stake for Rainbow Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Races for horses bred in Arkansas once led to trips for beer, corned beef or quarter-pound hot dogs at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Those days are done.

Today's $150,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old horses bred in Arkansas will feature an eight-horse field comparable to horses bred anywhere. The Rainbow is the ninth of 10 races at Oaklawn today, with a post time scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

"The breeding program in Arkansas is doing its job," Oaklawn trainer Ron Moquett said. "It's making better horses, and it's closing the gap every year between Arkansas-breds and other horses."

William Sparks' One Ten Stadium is the Rainbow's 5-2 morning-line favorite.

"He's done well," Sparks said. "He's just hard-trying. He runs well every time."

Jockey David Cabrera is set to ride One Ten Stadium, a son of Race Day trained by Moquett.

"It's fun to have an Arkansas-bred for an Arkansas owner who went to the University of Arkansas," Moquett said.

One Ten Stadium, named by his owner after the street address for the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, has earned $125,549 from four career starts. He has won twice at Oaklawn.

Sparks said he and his family are longtime Arkansas students and fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"Oh, yes," said Sparks, a car salesman in Monroe, La., who also has interests in several Louisiana and Texas dealerships. "I was fourth generation. My boys are fifth-generation Razorbacks, so it's been a long time of us going up there."

Randy Patterson and Randy Morse own Where's Randy, the 3-1 Rainbow second choice on the morning line with Jon Court as his listed rider.

Where's Randy, 4 1-1-0 with earnings of $76,700, is a son of Flashback trained by Morse, a longtime regular at Oaklawn. Where's Randy was named by Patterson's daughter Sara Patterson.

"He wants to go further, but as a 3-year-old Arkansas-bred, there's nothing going long," Morse said. "This is a huge purse, and he's a useful horse."

Sara Patterson co-owns and works a horse farm near Hot Springs. She laughed as she spoke of the frequency she and Randy Morse's wife Kelly Morse hear the question, where's Randy?

"When someone calls or we go to the racetrack, anyone we see says, 'Hey, where's Randy?' '' Patterson said. "That's the No. 1 question we get asked, so we decided to go ahead and give him that name."

Whelen Springs, owned by John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs, broke his maiden in his last start and is the Rainbow's 7-2 third choice. The son of Street Sense is trained by John Ortiz with Gabriel Saez listed to ride.

Jockey Luis Quinonez is set to ride Sanders Brothers' Bettys Cash, 5-1 on the morning line and trained by Donnie K. Von Hemel. Bettys Cash has finished second in two career starts, both this season at Oaklawn.

Moquett said he likes One Ten Stadium's Rainbow chance.

"The winner of this race will be whoever gets the better trip," Moquett said. "There's not a huge standout, so it's a gambler's race. We think we're live for sure, but there are also a couple of others that if the breaks go their way, could give us a run. It's whoever gets the best trip."

Sparks said an opportunity to race Arkansas-bred horses is worthwhile at Oaklawn.

"Kudos to everybody who has supported the Arkansas-bred program," Sparks said. "The Cellas and those folks have done such a good job. We're fortunate to have the quality of racing we have, to be able to run $90,000 maiden Arky breds."