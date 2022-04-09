



• The Weeknd is the top finalist for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the second straight year. He's up for 17 awards, followed by Doja Cat with 14 nominations. Finalists were announced Friday across 62 categories -- measuring chart success, streaming, airplay and social engagement. The show will air on NBC and Peacock on May 15 from Las Vegas. The Weeknd picked up nods for top artist, top 100 artist and top streaming songs artist, and his duet with Ariana Grande on "Save Your Tears (Remix)" is up for six awards. Also nominated for top artist are Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Drake, who is the show's most-decorated winner of all time with 29 awards. Doja Cat, who recently won her first Grammy Award for her collaboration "Kiss Me More" with SZA, is up for top 100 song, top collaboration and top viral song. First-timer Rodrigo is a finalist in 13 categories, including top new artist, top female artist and top radio songs artist. Justin Bieber also is up for 13 awards, including top male artist, top Hot 100 artist and top streaming song for his song "STAY" with The Kid LAROI. Ye, previously Kanye West, is a finalist for 13 awards and a strong favorite in the Christian/gospel categories; he has four out of the five songs in both the gospel song and Christian song categories, and his album "Donda" is up for top rap album, top gospel album and top Christian album. Swift has a chance to surpass Drake for the most wins in the show's history. The pop star is second with 25 previous wins and is up for seven awards this year. But Drake is also up for 11 awards, including top Billboard 200 Album, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

• If David Letterman put together a Top Ten list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be No. 1. The longtime host of "The Late Show with David Letterman," who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital's emergency department in a video released this week in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the sidewalk, struck his head and fell unconscious. "The ambulance comes and picks me up. They take me and my son in the ambulance to the emergency room and they stitch me up, they X-rayed my head, they gave me a CT scan, they scrubbed me up," Letterman, 74, says in a roughly one-minute video posted to YouTube by Lifespan, the hospital's parent company. Someone brushed his teeth, and he got some fresh clothes, he said. The experience was scary, but the staff put him at ease: "So I can't thank you enough for making time for me," he concluded. "I have nothing but lovely things to say and think about with regard to the Rhode Island Hospital and the emergency department."





Doja Cat, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)







In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, David Letterman speaks during the unveiling of a Peyton Manning statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)





