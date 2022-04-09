NASCAR Cup Series schedule

SUNDAY Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Ridgeway, Va.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 17 Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 24 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Dover, Del.

May 8 Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 15 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth

May 29 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 5 Enjoy Illinois 300, Madison, Ill.

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 26 Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 Ambetter 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 24 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race