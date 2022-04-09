New Texarkana School Board zone map would reduce representatives to five zones, with two at-large spots

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School Board approved a resolution that marks a step forward in the process of reorganizing board zones.

The board on Monday adopted a newly drawn zone map that would divide the elected governing body of the Texarkana School District into five zones, with two at-large positions, effective at the 2022 School Board election. The board is moving away from its current division of six zones, with one at-large trustee, as required by Arkansas law.

Arkansas Code 6-13-631 requires that after the 2020 federal decennial figures are released, a school district having a 10% or greater minority-group population has to divide the district into zones of either five single zones, seven single zones or five zones with two at-large positions.

The board voted Jan. 24 to adopt a resolution changing the map into five zones, with two at-large positions. The board and district has been working with EFS Geo Technologies to draw the new map based on the revised number of board zones and the latest census information.

The resolution will now have to be approved by the Miller County Election Committee. After this and a series of approvals from other entities, the map will be sent back to EFS Geo Technologies to finalize.

Zone 6 will be absorbed and occupied by one or more of the other five zones, according to the proposal, and some of the current zones may be changed.