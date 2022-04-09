Walmart program trains truck drivers

Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation's largest retailer has introduced a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company's established drivers.

Bentonville-based Walmart also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now be between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Del., have earned their commercial driver's licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company's supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

-- The Associated Press

Dairy food contest planned for youths

The Arkansas Farm Bureau is holding a contest for children designed to create interest in dairy products and in cooking.

Youths 9 to 18 years old and in the fourth through 12th grade as of January, as well as home-schooled children, may enter.

Entries will be judged at county level with a May 6 deadline and selection notice no later than May 20. Participants who make it to the finals could have their recipes used in the state cook-off.

The deadline for the state level contest is June 3 with selection notice no later than June 20.

Contestants can participate in two categories, creating either a main dish or party food ideas.

Entries will be judged based on how participants prioritize real dairy in a dish, how they use readily available ingredients, how accurate recipes are, how successfully entrants prepare their dishes, presentation, the degree of difficulty and creativity, as well as serving suggestions.

The top four winners in each of the two categories will submit a 5- to 7-minute video about their recipe. Cash prizes will be awarded in both county and state contests. More information is available at https://bit.ly/35Ur3sx.

-- Cristina LaRue

State index closes at 759.12, up 9.38

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 759.12, up 9.38.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.