Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Hunter Krebs, 18, of 2561 W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Krebs was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Aaron Martinez, 47, of 11743 W. Ervan Beeks Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Martinez was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Vernon Conklin, 40, of 1341 General Fagan Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Conklin was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Adam Ryba, 37, of 11867 Red Oak Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Ryba was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.