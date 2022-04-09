NW Arkansas 11, Springfield 8

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored seven runs over the final three innings to rally by the Springfield Cardinals in their Texas League season opener at Hammond Stadium in Springfield, Mo.

Trailing 8-4 entering the seventh inning, the Naturals scored four times in the seventh, twice in the eighth and added a run in the ninth. In the seventh, the Naturals scored on a single by Nick Loftin, an RBI double by Seuly Matias, an RBI single by Nathan Eaton and on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Means to tie the game at 8-8.

In the eighth, Michael Massey’s single scored Maikel Garcia and Robbie Glendinning reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Loftin. Garcia scored again in the ninth when Loftin reached on an error by Springfield third baseman Jordan Walker. Naturals starter Andrew Parrish worked 3 innings, allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Andres Sotillet (1-0) earned the victory, working 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs and striking out 1.

Matias led the Northwest Arkansas batters, going 2 for 5 with a double and 3 RBI. Garcia was 2 for 4 and scored twice, Nathan Eaton was 2 for 4 and John Rave was 2 for 5.

Naturals schedule

Through August

APRIL All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

9 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.

10 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.

11 Off

12 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

13 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

14 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

15 Wichita 6:05 p.m.

16 Wichita 6:05 p.m.

17 Wichita 2:05 p.m.

18 Off

19 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

20 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

21 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

22 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

23 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

24 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

25 Off

26 Amarillo 11:05 a.m.

27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

29 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

30 Amarillo 6:05 p.m.

MAY

1 Amarillo 2:05 p.m.

2 Off

3 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

5 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

6 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

7 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

8 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

9 Off

10 Wichita 11:05 a.m.

11 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

12 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

13 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

14 Wichita 6:05 p.m.

15 Wichita 2:05 p.m.

16 Off

17 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

18 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

19 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

20 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

21 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

22 at Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

23 Off

24 Midland TBD

25 Midland TBD

26 Midland TBD

27 Midland TBD

28 Midland TBD

29 Midland TBD

30 Off

31 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

JUNE

1 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

2 Corpus Christi 4:05 p.m.

3 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

4 Corpus Christi 6:05 p.m.

5 Corpus Christi 2:05 p.m.

6 Off

7 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

8 at Tulsa 12:05 p.m.

9 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

10 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

11 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

12 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

13 Off

14 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

15 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

16 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

17 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

18 Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

19 Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

20 Off

21 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

22 Springfield 12:05 p.m.

23 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

24 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

25 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

26 Springfield 2:05 p.m.

27 Off

28 at Amarillo TBD

29 at Amarillo TBD

30 at Amarillo TBD

JULY

1 at Amarillo TBD

2 at Amarillo TBD

3 at Amarillo TBD

4 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

5 Off

6 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

7 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

8 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

9 Tulsa 6:05 p.m.

10 Tulsa 2:05 p.m.

11 Off

12 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

13 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

14 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

15 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

16 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

17 at Corpus Christi 5:05 p.m.

18 Off

19 Off

20 Off

21 Off

22 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

23 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

24 Springfield 2:05 p.m.

25 Off

26 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

27 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

28 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

29 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

30 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.

31 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1 Off

2 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

3 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

4 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

5 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

6 Tulsa 6:05 p.m.

7 Tulsa 2:05 p.m.

8 Off

9 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

10 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

11 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

12 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

13 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 at Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

15 Off

16 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

17 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

18 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

19 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

20 San Antonio 6:05 p.m.

21 San Antonio 2:05 p.m.

22 Off

23 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

24 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

25 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

26 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

27 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

28 Springfield 2:05 p.m.

29 Off

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

31 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.



