NW Arkansas 11, Springfield 8

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored seven runs over the final three innings to rally by the Springfield Cardinals in their Texas League season opener at Hammond Stadium in Springfield, Mo.
Trailing 8-4 entering the seventh inning, the Naturals scored four times in the seventh, twice in the eighth and added a run in the ninth. In the seventh, the Naturals scored on a single by Nick Loftin, an RBI double by Seuly Matias, an RBI single by Nathan Eaton and on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Means to tie the game at 8-8.
In the eighth, Michael Massey’s single scored Maikel Garcia and Robbie Glendinning reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Loftin. Garcia scored again in the ninth when Loftin reached on an error by Springfield third baseman Jordan Walker. Naturals starter Andrew Parrish worked 3 innings, allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Andres Sotillet (1-0) earned the victory, working 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs and striking out 1.
Matias led the Northwest Arkansas batters, going 2 for 5 with a double and 3 RBI. Garcia was 2 for 4 and scored twice, Nathan Eaton was 2 for 4 and John Rave was 2 for 5.
Naturals schedule
Through August
APRIL All times Central
DATE OPPONENT TIME
9 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.
10 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.
11 Off
12 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
13 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
14 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
15 Wichita 6:05 p.m.
16 Wichita 6:05 p.m.
17 Wichita 2:05 p.m.
18 Off
19 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
20 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
21 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
22 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
23 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
24 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.
25 Off
26 Amarillo 11:05 a.m.
27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
29 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
30 Amarillo 6:05 p.m.
MAY
1 Amarillo 2:05 p.m.
2 Off
3 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
5 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
6 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
7 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
8 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
9 Off
10 Wichita 11:05 a.m.
11 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
12 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
13 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
14 Wichita 6:05 p.m.
15 Wichita 2:05 p.m.
16 Off
17 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
18 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
19 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
20 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
21 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
22 at Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
23 Off
24 Midland TBD
25 Midland TBD
26 Midland TBD
27 Midland TBD
28 Midland TBD
29 Midland TBD
30 Off
31 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
JUNE
1 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
2 Corpus Christi 4:05 p.m.
3 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
4 Corpus Christi 6:05 p.m.
5 Corpus Christi 2:05 p.m.
6 Off
7 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
8 at Tulsa 12:05 p.m.
9 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
10 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
11 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
12 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.
13 Off
14 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
15 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
16 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
17 Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
18 Arkansas 6:05 p.m.
19 Arkansas 2:05 p.m.
20 Off
21 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
22 Springfield 12:05 p.m.
23 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
24 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
25 Springfield 6:05 p.m.
26 Springfield 2:05 p.m.
27 Off
28 at Amarillo TBD
29 at Amarillo TBD
30 at Amarillo TBD
JULY
1 at Amarillo TBD
2 at Amarillo TBD
3 at Amarillo TBD
4 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
5 Off
6 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
7 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
8 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
9 Tulsa 6:05 p.m.
10 Tulsa 2:05 p.m.
11 Off
12 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
13 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
14 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
15 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
16 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
17 at Corpus Christi 5:05 p.m.
18 Off
19 Off
20 Off
21 Off
22 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
23 Springfield 6:05 p.m.
24 Springfield 2:05 p.m.
25 Off
26 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
27 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
28 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
29 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
30 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.
31 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1 Off
2 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
3 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
4 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
5 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
6 Tulsa 6:05 p.m.
7 Tulsa 2:05 p.m.
8 Off
9 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
10 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
11 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
12 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
13 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
14 at Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
15 Off
16 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.
17 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.
18 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.
19 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.
20 San Antonio 6:05 p.m.
21 San Antonio 2:05 p.m.
22 Off
23 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
24 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
25 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
26 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
27 Springfield 6:05 p.m.
28 Springfield 2:05 p.m.
29 Off
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
31 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.