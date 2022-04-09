



MOTOR SPORTS

Jones captures Xfinity race

Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night for his fifth career victory, and one that set off a brawl on pit road when it was over. On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs opted to start on the inside lane, and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside while running second. Jones got inside him several times, then finally grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess. When it was over, Gibbs and longtime rival Sam Mayer, both of whom were also racing for a $100,000 Dash4Cash, came to blows on pit road. Gibbs was wearing his helmet, while Mayer was not, and when Mayer pushed him, Gibbs threw a punch and they came together in a melee as others tried to break it up. Before the wild finish, Gibbs had emerged unscathed each time the yellow flag flew as cars spun behind him. Much of the field then crashed on the first attempt at a two-lap sprint to the finish when Mayer, running second, caused Noah Gragson, running third, to spin, causing a major, immediate pileup. That was the 16th caution of the chilly night and brought out a red flag that lasted just under 20 minutes, setting the stage for the drama at the finish. Landon Cassill came from nowhere to finish second, the first of four Chevrolets behind ones' Toyota as A.J. Allmendinger was third -- and claimed the $100,000 bonus -- followed by Austin Hill and Mayer.

Jimmie Johnson injured

Jimmie Johnson injured his hand Friday in a crash during practice at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The seven-time NASCAR champion said he needed further evaluation. Johnson did not remove his hands from the steering wheel -- standard practice in open wheel racing but not common in NASCAR -- as his car headed into a tire barrier. The force from the collision caused his hands to snap off the wheel and Johnson's in-car camera showed him shaking his right hand. He did not participate in the IndyCar driver autograph session and was inside the Chip Ganassi Racing hauler with medical staff. When the autograph session ended, Johnson posted a video on Twitter that showed his right arm heavily wrapped and in a splint.

FOOTBALL

Browns re-sign safety

Safety Ronnie Harrison is coming back to the Cleveland Browns for at least another season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Friday. The team and the free agent agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons. Harrison has shown flashes of being a productive player, but the 24-year-old (he turns 25 on April 18) has also been prone to mistakes. He made 11 starts and played in 12 games last season, but was also inactive for three games. The Browns acquired the 6-3, 215-pound Harrison in a trade with Jacksonville before the 2020 season. The Jaguars selected the former Alabama standout in the third round of the 2018 draft. Harrison has played in 23 games for the Browns. He has 96 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in 2020 against Indianapolis.

LA signs return specialist

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract. Carter was with Washington last season and led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1). He also returned a kick 101 yards for a touchdown. Carter will be going into his fifth season. He has a career 23.3 yard average on kickoff returns and 9.2 yard average on punt returns. He also has 58 career receptions for 682 yards and 3 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Five-year deal for Crawford

The Seattle Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract on Friday ahead of the start of the regular season. Crawford, 27, had agreed last month to a $4.85 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. He gets a $5 million signing bonus and $5 million salary this year, $10 million in each of the following three seasons and $11 million in 2026. He also gets a full no-trade provision. Crawford has been a standout defensive player since being acquired by the Mariners before the start of the 2019 season. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 and was a finalist for the award last season.

White Sox pitcher injured

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito left his season-opening start on Friday because of abdominal tightness on his left side. Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball in Detroit. He departed with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a wild 5-4 win. Giolito made his third consecutive start on opening day for the White Sox. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.

TENNIS

Bencic advances to semis

Belinda Bencic rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open. No. 4 Ons Jabeur also reached the final four in the season's opening clay-court event, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2. Badosa, of Spain, was up a set and 4-2 in the second when Bencic, of Switzerland, found her rhythm. Bencic took a 5-4 lead and held on to force the tiebreaker. She took control there, winning five of the final six points to tie up the match. The final set was tied at 4-all when Bencic, who won Olympic gold in singles at Tokyo last summer, took control for good. She hit a service winner to set up match point then celebrated when Babosa's final shot went into the net. It was Bencic's first win over the world's third-ranked player in four tries.





Brandon Jones (middle) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night in Martinsville, Va. Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the final lap for his fifth career victory. (AP/Steve Helber)







Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)





