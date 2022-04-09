100 years ago

April 9, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Dr. O. G. Blackwell, local physician, has closed a deal with the United States Radium Company of New York for one and one-half grains of radium, which will cost approximately $12,000. He proposes to use the radium in the treatment of cancer, skin diseases, pathological growths and other chronic ailments. The radium is to be delivered in two weeks.

50 years ago

April 9, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dick Gregory, comedian and civil rights leader, will speak at the University of Arkansas Thursday during the school's Black Emphasis Week. Gregory is a late replacement for Muhammad Ali, who cancelled his scheduled lecture as part of the school's Symposium '72 series. Gregory will speak on "Social Problems: Social or Anti-Social." Since winning fame in the early 1960s as a comedian, Gregory, a native of St. Louis, has been involved with civil rights and anti-war work. In 1971, he fasted for 158 days in protest of the war in Vietnam and spent two 45-day jail terms taking no nourishment except distilled water. A write-in for president of the United States in 1968, he is the author of six books.

25 years ago

April 9, 1997

• Little Rock faces a new round of expenses if the city Board of Directors carries out a six-point plan it hopes will improve relations between the black community and police. Equipping marked patrol cars with audio-video equipment and moving an expanded division of internal affairs would cost about $1 million this year, City Manager Charles Nickerson said in a memo to the board. ... The board's focus on improving police relations with the community stems from officers' fatal shooting of a black man in December. Black residents responded by calling for a citizens review board to oversee the Police Department. The board refused to consider the idea and during the recent session the Legislature failed to pass bills to allow the city to create such a panel with authority to subpoena and discipline officers.

10 years ago

April 9, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- It's been nearly 40 years since the Watson Chapel School District has asked its patrons for a millage increase, its top official said. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to increase their property taxes by 5 mills, taking the district's total millage rate to 36.8. A mill is one-tenth of a cent and generates $1 in property taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value. ... Watson Chapel Superintendent Danny Hazelwood said even if the increase passes, his district will still have the lowest millage rate in Jefferson County. ... He said half the increase would go toward debt service and improving campus buildings, while the other half would pay for maintenance, teacher salaries and technology. ... Hazelwood said he is confident that his patrons will pass the increase. "I'd like to think that they care a tremendous amount about our school district," he said. "I hope that with the information they have, which I have been sharing, that we will have a positive outcome."