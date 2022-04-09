OTHERS SAY: Russia must answer for atrocities in Ukraine

In a powerful speech to the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of the "most terrible war crimes" since World War II and rightly demanded that Russia face "full accountability" for its atrocities committed during its unprovoked invasion.

Other nations need not take Zelenskyy's word for the existence of Russian war crimes. The world has been disgusted by images of dead civilians lying on the streets of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, from which Russian forces have withdrawn, and horrified by the accounts of abuse. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that what happened in Bucha was "a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities." President Joe Biden joined other world leaders in calling for the prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

Predictably--and unpersuasively--Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, denied that Russian troops were targeting civilians, adding that while Bucha was under Russian control "not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence." On Tuesday, Kremlin officials ludicrously insisted that the bodies in Bucha were fake. Russia continues to blame the victim.

It won't be easy to hold Russia or its leaders accountable for these atrocities. In his speech to the Security Council, Zelenskyy complained about the fact that Russia, as a permanent member of the council, could veto any resolution--and thus protect itself. He suggested that Russia could be deprived of that power, but that is unlikely.

Yet other bodies can gather evidence of Russian atrocities. Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has opened an investigation of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine. The European Union also plans to send investigators to Ukraine to help the local authorities "document war crimes."

Whether or not they lead to criminal convictions, atrocities by Russian troops strengthen the case for increasing sanctions.