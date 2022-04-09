PA turns back Benton in 11 innings

BENTON -- It took a little longer than it expected, but Pulaski Academy's baseball team got the bounce-back victory it was craving.

The Bruins scored three runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to outlast Benton 5-2 on a chilly Friday evening at Everett Field.

The victory was the seventh of the season for Pulaski Academy (12-9) against a team from a higher classification, and it couldn't have come at a better time, especially considering what happened in the Bruins' previous game and what lies ahead in its next one.

The Bruins were defeated 10-0 by Lonoke on Tuesday in the back end of a doubleheader after they'd won the opener. That loss also snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for Pulaski Academy, which has a pivotal road 4A-5 Conference matchup at second-place Stuttgart on April 12 that could go a long way in determining the regular-season league champion.

So getting a win over one of the top teams in Class 5A was exactly what the Bruins were hoping for.

"The kids played great," Pulaski Academy Coach Billy Adams said. "We played well in that first game against Lonoke the other night, and then had a tough time dealing with the guy that threw in that second one. But for us to come back and get a good win against this team, it's huge."

What was even bigger for the Bruins was the way they were able to silence the Panthers' bats.

Pulaski Academy hurlers Harrison Engskov and Patton Whicker held Benton (14-2) to four hits and came up with key pitches to get out of jams. Engskov, a sophomore, started and allowed 2 hits and 2 earned runs over 5 innings before giving way to his classmate Whicker, who gave up two singles in the sixth but didn't yield much else. He finished with six strikeouts and two walks.

"Me and my pitching coach were talking and saying it was the pitching performance of the year," Adams said. "Both guys did fantastic, particularly against a team like Benton because they can swing it really well. We were actually shocked to see that they'd lost to North Little Rock [Thursday], which has been playing well, too.

"But we were really thinking Benton was going to come in here undefeated, and we knew they'd been beating people with the bats. So we just told our pitchers to fill up the zone and let the defense work. We were able to get ahead in the count a lot, too, and that helped."

The Panthers did come away with a pair of runs in the first inning -- one off a bases-loaded walk and the other on a wild pitch -- to grab a 2-0 lead.

Pulaski Academy returned the favor in the top of the third when Mason Adams scored on Patrick Engskov's walk with the bases full. A few pitches later, Kel Busby ripped an RBI single into right field to score Tully Gildon and tie the game.

Neither team made much noise over the next 3 1/2 innings until Benton put itself in position to win the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Panthers had runners on first and third with one out, but Whicker was able to get a forceout and a groundout to end the inning. Benton also had a runner in scoring position in the eighth but couldn't capitalize.

The Bruins, who equally had a hard time stringing together hits off Benton pitchers Dalton Adair and Logan Hope from the third through 10th innings, made the most of the chance they got in the 11th.

Pulaski Academy opened with three straight singles to load the bases and took the lead after Hudson Cardwell scored on a wild pitch. Harrison Engskov would later score on a wild pitch as well, while Zach Horsey crossed home on a hard-hit ball by Caleb Rodgers.

"We just wanted to put pressure on their offense," Adams said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of doing that. Coming over here and winning, I think this will help our confidence quite a bit. I told the guys that we've got to get ready for Stuttgart on Tuesday, and that team is playing really well.

"That's a big conference game for us, and we've got to keep our guys locked in and not overconfident. But this one here was certainly a big one."