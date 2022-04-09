Pedestrian killed by train at Russellville rail crossing, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon in Russellville, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Police said they arrived at just after 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Detroit Avenue railroad crossing, less than 200 feet south of the U.S. 64 (East Main Street) railroad overpass. There, they located a 32-year-old man who had been hit by the train. He died of his injuries, according to the news release.

Police did not identify the victim. More details will be released as the investigation continues, the release states.