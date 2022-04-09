The nation in brief: Proud Boys member pleads guilty in riot

Proud Boys member pleads guilty in riot

WASHINGTON -- A North Carolina man Friday became the second member of the Proud Boys extremist group to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting or impeding federal officers. His plea agreement includes a provision to cooperate in the Justice Department cases against other Proud Boys members.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about six to seven years, although the terms will be up to a federal judge.

The indictment against Donohoe and other members of extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers have been a focus of the Justice Department's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Donohoe -- who had been president of a local Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina -- has close ties to the group's leader, Enrique Tarrio.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

A New York man, Matthew Greene, became the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to conspiracy in December. He also agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of a plea agreement.

Ex-official sentenced for exam scheme

BOSTON -- A former Florida prep school administrator who took students' college entrance exams for bribes was sentenced to four months in prison Friday, the same day a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California was found guilty of fraud and bribery.

The sentence for Mark Riddell was what the office of Rachael Rollins, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, had recommended to the judge in court filings ahead of the hearing.

Riddell's lawyers, in their own filing, had argued for one to two months in prison, saying he was neither the ringleader of the scheme nor a university insider as the coaches and college administrators implicated.

Riddell apologized to the students who lost out on college opportunities because of his "terrible decision." The Harvard graduate, who emerged as a key figure in the wide-ranging scandal, admitted to secretly taking the ACT and SAT in place of students or correcting their answers.

Riddell, who had been cooperating with federal authorities in hopes of getting a lesser sentence, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April 2019.

Riddell, who was fired from IMG Academy, made more than $200,000 by cheating on more than 25 exams, prosecutors said.

Also Friday, a federal jury in Boston convicted former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic of fraud and bribery.

Vavic, 60, who guided USC's men's and women's water polo teams to 16 national championships, received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school, prosecutors said.

Threats to senators lead to prison term

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A rural Alaska man who threatened to assassinate the state's U.S. senators in a series of profane messages left at their congressional offices was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison.

Jay Allen Johnson was also fined $5,000, ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and barred by a protective order from contacting Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, their families and staff members for three years.

"Nothing excuses this conduct, threatening our elected officials, an act that attacks our very system of governance," U.S. Attorney John Kuhn Jr. of the District of Alaska said in a statement. "The erosion of civility in our political discourse will never justify threats or acts of violence. Johnson's actions must be punished, and the Department of Justice will always work to ensure our elected officials can serve without fear of harm."

Johnson, who said he was too old and ill to carry out his threats, partially blamed his behavior on a mixture of pain medications and alcohol along with isolation during the pandemic during the five-month span of 2021 when he left 17 threatening voicemails.

Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction pleaded guilty in January to two counts of threatening to kill a U.S. official.

Idaho office-seeker gets 10 days in jail

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho gubernatorial candidate and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy on Thursday received a $3,000 fine and 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Bundy was immediately handcuffed in Fourth District Court in Boise and taken to the Ada County jail.

Judge Annie McDevitt ruled that Bundy failed to perform 40 hours of community service after a 2020 conviction for trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse.

Bundy argued that his work for his own campaign as governor counted toward the 40 hours.

McDevitt disagreed, telling Bundy that he "took the time and effort to blatantly disrespect the court's order, making a mockery of the sentence you received."



